$1 million matching gift challenge issued for MOM

June 26, 2018
by Sherry Bowers, Mission of Mercy
Local businessman and philanthropist Mr. Eugene Bouligny is now pledging a $1,000,000 gift to Mission of Mercy if other community investors will invest to meet his challenge starting on July 1, 2018–June 30, 2019.
Bouligny extended his generosity to Mission of Mercy with his community matching gift challenges of $100,000 in 2016 and $250,000 in 2017. Both challenges were completed and exceeded due to the financial investments from donors.
As the largest donation challenge ever made on behalf of Mission of Mercy, Mr. Bouligny's gift will assist patients with free medical care and prescription medication. In addition, this will assist Mission of Mercy programs, services, clinic site in Sandia and our Medical Center in Corpus Christi.
Consider investing in this challenge as you double your donated dollars. For more information call (361) 883-5500, Ext. 104. To learn more about Mission of Mercy visit
www.amissionofmercy.org/texas
