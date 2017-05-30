10 students receive First Communion at St. Anthony’s





















Celebrating first Communion at St. Anthony’s in Robstown were (in front, from left), James Maldonado, Jacob Garza, Victoria Morales, Anabell Hernandez, Jason Garza, Xavier Hinojosa, Rylan Garcia (in back) choir member Maria Jose Villegas, altar server Nate Garcia, Kaylyn Zuniga and Father Gerry Sheehan, SOLT.



Father John Patterson, SOLT administered the sacrament of reconciliation to 10 students at St. Anthony of Padua in Robstown on Wednesday, April 19. Those making their first confession were Reihna Arias, Rylan Garcia, Jacob Garza, Jason Garza, Rena Gonzalez, Anabell Hernandez, Xavier Hinojosa, James Maldonado, Victoria Morales and Kaylyn Zuniga.



The students received their First Communion the following Sunday, April 23, from Father Jerry Sheehan, SOLT, pastor at St. Anthony. A reception was held after Mass in the school cafeteria for the communicants, family and friends.



Making first confession were (front) James Maldonado, Jacob Garza, Reihna Arias, Victoria Morales, Anabell Hernandez, Jason Garza, Xavier Hinojosa and Rylan Garcia. In back are Kaylyn Zuniga, Father John Patterson, SOLT and Rena Gonzalez.