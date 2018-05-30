1550 diapers collected for pregnancy clinic

May 30, 2018
From left, KJZT Junior Director Marie Devos and children Joseph Paul, Gemma, E.C., Wyatt and CFFT-KJZT State Director, Betty Vacek deliver 1550 diapers to The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend in Portland on May 14.
In a “People Helping People” project, members of the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas-KJZT Holy Family Society #188 Taft sponsored a diaper drive in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary.
Organizers of the event reached out to members of Holy Family Church by advertising in the bulletin; via Facebook posts and e-mail to get out the request for the needed diapers.
A whopping 1550 diapers were either shipped or donated directly and collected at the Church, most of which was the much-needed sizes of 4 through 6.
The Pregnancy Center of the Coastal Bend in Portland was the lucky recipient of this worthwhile project.
CFFT-KJZT State Director, Betty Vacek, along with Junior Director Marie Devos and her children Joseph Paul, Gemma, E.C. and Wyatt delivered the diapers right after Mother’s Day.
“We were so happy to be able to help the Pregnancy Center in this way with an item that is so needed,” Vacek said. "We plan to make this a yearly project."
About the Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas-KJZT
Catholic Family Fraternal of Texas CFFT – KJZT, is a Fraternal Benefit Society founded in 1894 by Czech Catholic women. Today, almost 125 years after its founding, CFFT- KJZT offers membership to all Texans irrespective of gender or ethnic background. We are a life insurance company but what makes us different is our fraternal affiliation. As a non-profit, we provide life insurance and annuities but earnings from sales to our members are returned to their communities in the form of numerous direct member benefits including support of the Catholic Church and various community service projects. CFFT-KJZT is member-owned which means you get to PLAN a secure future for your family and loved ones and GIVE back to your community in meaningful ways. www.kjzt.org.