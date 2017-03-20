2017 Paradise Island Gala supports schools' educational initiatives fund

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Make an IWA education possible for students who would not be able to afford it without critical tuition assistance

Help create top notch academic and athletic programs

]Provide technology enhancements and facility upgrades

Offer continuing education opportunities and incentives for our dedicated IWA faculty and staff

Incarnate Word Academy families, faculty, and staff gathered at the Paradise Island Gala, the school’s signature fundraiser on March 4 at the Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz International Center.This year’s event was co-chaired by IWA parents and veteran gala volunteers, Robbi and Darrell Atkins and Sallie and Will Ohmstede.While guests enjoyed shopping at the five specialty auctions, IWA grandparents Susan Milloy Taft ’62 and Donald Taft received a phone call that they were the lucky winners of the gala’s car raffle — a 2017 Nissan Sentra!After an opening prayer by Most Rev. Wm. Michael Mulvey, IWA President and CEO Sammie Grunwald took the stage to share exciting information about exceptional achievements IWA students are making.“The 2017 graduating class has already achieved an impressive 37% acceptance rate to Texas A&M University — far exceeding the university’s standard 10 percent automatic acceptance rate,” she said. “The class will far exceed the University of Texas’ 7 percent automatic admission rate, too.”Grunwald also recognized gala co-chairs and paid special tribute to The John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation who were chosen as the event’s honoree for their leadership and advocacy for Catholic education in Corpus Christi.“Only the Sisters themselves have done more for Incarnate Word Academy than the Kenedy Foundation,” she said. “They are truly champions for Catholic education in our community and have made a remarkable and lasting impact at IWA.”Three Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, who are celebrating jubilees of religious profession, were recognized and presented with a floral bouquet by IWA student volunteers. Sr. Juliane Kuntscher, IWBS ’55 celebrates 60 years; Sr. Judith Marie Saenz, IWBS celebrates 50 years; and Sr. Annette Wagner, IWBS ’64 and IWBS Superior General celebrates 50 years.Funds raised at the Paradise Island Gala support the Educational Initiatives Fund and benefit every student and faculty member at IWA.Funds generated during gala also: