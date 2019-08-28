2019 Explore challenges young men 

Kayaking, wall climbing, swimming, ziplining, archery, games, talks and prayer were all part of a few fun-filled days for high school youth who attended an EXPLORE retreat held at Camp Aranzazu in Rockport.
Youth, some for the first time, learned more about themselves, their faith and their new friends as they challenged themselves and each other.
The event staffed by priests and seminarians who facilitated talks and prayer is sponsored by the Diocese of Corpus Christi Vocations Office to help young men consider their own life and think about a vocation to the priesthood.