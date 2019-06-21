2019 Feast of Corpus Christi

On Thursday, June 20, the Diocese of Corpus Christi celebrated its feast day with liturgy and procession at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. Leading the procession was Bishop Michael Mulvey carrying the Blessed Sacrament in a monstrance through the streets of downtown Corpus Christi. He was accompanied by approximately 900 people from the diocese both near and far.
Participants included more than 20 groups of different ministries from surrounding area parishes, recent First Communicants, diverse choir groups, and matachines. The procession made three stops along the way starting with the Mother Teresa Shelter, then at Sacred Heart Church (Corpus Christi) and finally at the Nueces County Jail where the inmates were blessed from the street.
The celebration concluded back inside the Corpus Christi Cathedral with Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament followed by a light reception and fellowship in the cathedral courtyard where information and art of the Eucharist were on display.
