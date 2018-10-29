2019 Paradise Island Gala Committee Kickoff

Incarnate Word Academy 2019 Paradise Island Gala committee members gathered for their annual kickoff event at the home of IWA parents Sallie and Will Ohmstede on Sept. 27. The event was co-hosted by IWA parent Robbi Atkins.
The Paradise Island Gala will be held in the American Bank Center’s Water Garden Room on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 6 p.m.
The Gala committee has grown significantly over the last five years with more than 120 committee volunteers making this year the largest committee in the history of the signature event. The committee consists of IWA parents, grandparents, alumni, IWA faculty and staff, and local community members who have stepped on board. IWA parents, Valentina Cisneros-Gomez & Jesus Gomez and Isabel & John Kretsinger are the 2019 event Co-Chairs.
Pat Megerle Booth ’49 and Gloria Spahn Boutte have been selected as 2019 Paradise Island Gala honorees. These IWA alumnae and lifelong friends have been supporting the school for over 44 years. They have given generously of their time, talent and treasure, and enjoy attending IWA events together. They established the Pat Megerle Booth and Gloria Spahn Scholarship, and are loyal contributors to IWA’s annual fund, capital campaigns and facility enhancements. Pat and Gloria will be celebrating their 70-year class reunion at Gala.
IWA President and CEO, Sammie H. Grunwald spoke to the committee and expressed the importance of this annual fundraiser. Grunwald explained that proceeds raised at Gala are combined with annual appeal unrestricted funds to support the Educational Initiatives Fund which provides critical need-based tuition assistance, enriched academic and athletic programs, facility and technology enhancements, and professional development for faculty. A portion of the proceeds also funds the IWA Athletic Fund each year.
The event features a seated dinner, six specialty auctions, including a silent auction, an IWA spirit auction, a children's art auction, an elite auction, a cooler auction, and a live auction. It also includes the annual Gala raffle with the grand prize being ten (10) $1,000 Visa gift cards. Featured live entertainment is The Grooves from Austin, Texas.
General admission reservations are $100 per person. Sponsorships include a table of 10 and begin at $1,500. For sponsorship and ticket information or to make a general or auction donation, please contact Amy Snell Canterbury at (361) 883-0857 ext. 104 or
canterburya@iwacc.org
.