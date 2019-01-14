2019 Stewardship Appeal receptions start Jan. 16

Jan. 16 - St. Martin of Tours in Kingsville for the Kingsville Deanery

Jan. 17 – Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice for the Alice Deanery

Jan. 22 – Our Lady of Victory in Beeville for the Beeville Deanery

Jan. 23 – St. Joseph’s Hall, Cathedral in Corpus Christi for all 4 Corpus Christi Deaneries

The Annual Stewardship Appeal is upon us once again. The 2019 Appeal will take place on the weekend of February 9-10. The Diocese of Corpus Christi asks for your support and cooperation in making this another successful year. In January, Bishop Michael Mulvey will be hosting Stewardship Receptions from 6-9 p.m. The following deaneries have been chosen:Parishes in Refugio Deanery may go to different receptions depending on location.