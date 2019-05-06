Texas knights shine at Corpus Christi convention

Representatives from the Texas Knights of Columbus Councils gathered at the American Bank Center for the 115th Annual State Convention on April 26-28. The theme for the 2019 convention hosted by Corpus Christi Knights was, “Let your light shine.” This year the convention was dedicated to past and present bishops of the Diocese of Corpus Christi.
The annual convention is held in Corpus Christi every third year, because “everybody loves Corpus Christi,” said Ron Alonzo, State Charities Chairperson. In years past, he and his wife have been program directors for the conference in Corpus Christi.
According to Alonzo, some 400-500 Texas councils were represented at the convention and each council sent two delegates. The purpose of the convention is to bring forward issues, approve or revise organizational bylaws, re-elect officers and present awards. Tables and booths are set up prior to the convention. The booths feature directors that oversee programs: Council Growth, Star Council, Program Director, Education and Training, Charity and the Knights of Columbus Insurance.
But it’s not all business, there is Mass, fellowship and fun. “We bring our family. My kids and my grandchildren have been around the knights for years. I've been a knight since 1980. So, they've grown up around the Knights of Columbus. It's a family organization. On Friday night we went to the aquarium,” Alonzo said, adding, “we sold out.”
Earlier that day Knights enjoyed some competition playing golf or fishing. On Saturday, while their husbands were attending to the business part of the conference, the ladies were invited to a private luncheon where they watched the dance performance of the Ballet Folklorico.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the opening Mass on Friday evening and Bishop Joseph Strickland, Bishop of Tyler and Knights of Columbus State Chaplain, celebrated a Memorial Mass on Saturday. The Memorial Mass is dedicated to all brother knights who have passed away in the fraternal year.
“Texas once again leads the Order in charity dollars and volunteer hours of service,” wrote Mark Evans, Knights of Columbus Texas State Deputy in an invitation letter to his brother knights and their wives.
For years, the Knights of Columbus have been assisting the Church and their communities. They began as an order to meet the needs of the poor, widows and orphans, and have since blossomed to protect and defend the unborn, minister to those in prison, and come to the aid of people affected by natural disasters. They tirelessly devote their time and talents to their parishes and the many programs that have been initiated by their predecessors.
According to Alonzo, Texas Knights of Columbus represent one of the largest jurisdictions. “We had 100,000 members in the state of Texas and each member gives $10 for charity. We surpassed our goal and broke $1 million in charitable donations.
“In Corpus Christi, we’re close to 4500 members. So, our goal is $45,000. If we achieve 100 percent of our goal 70 percent of all the money comes back to the diocese. The other amount we keep for administrative costs to help us do all the things that we do,” Alonzo said.
“Anything above our goal of 100 percent goes to the Diocese of Corpus Christi. Every year we hold the clergy appreciation banquet and we present Bishop Mulvey with a check to give to his designated organization.”
The convention will be in Dallas next year and in Houston the following year. In 2022, it'll be back in Corpus Christi.