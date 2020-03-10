2020 Fr. Walsh's Summer Camp coming soon

The Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program will be preparing for the annual Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp. The Summer Camp will be held at Catholic Charities located at 615 Oliver Street in Corpus Christi on June 12 and 13.
The theme this year is Rocky Railway – where campers will discover that Jesus’ power can pull them through life’s ups and downs. Rocky Railway is filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences campers can see, hear, touch and even taste!
The Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Program is dedicated to enriching the lives of children and adults with special needs by providing community outreach, daily life skills training, spiritual education, and recreational activities throughout Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas.
The program offers over ten (10) services/activities for participants, including the annual Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp. This summer camp, which has become a tradition for over 30 years, averages 125 campers and caregivers per day, per year. Beginning in the mid-1980s, the camp offers participants the opportunity to develop new friendships and develop new social skills while having fun. The Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp fosters an atmosphere of fellowship and community while supporting and encouraging campers, their families and care providers.
This summer camp is made possible through the generous support of countless volunteers and friends like you. Your donation in support of the Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp would help us provide quality programming, food, snacks, and craft supplies.
Won’t you come aboard the Rocky Railway and be one of our sponsors?
Would you consider supporting the Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities’ Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp?
*We also still need a sponsor for lunch on June 13.
We are a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization and your donation is tax-deductible. If you would like your name or business logo to be printed on our camp shirt, please submit your information. Please make checks payable to Catholic Charities, Inc., Attention Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp.
Visit our agency website at www.catholiccharities-cc.org and our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/catholiccharitiesofcc to review previous events and programs. Your generous support is very much appreciated by summer camp participants, staff and volunteers.
You may call Celia Mendez at (361) 884-0651, ext. 249 with your pledge of support or you may remit to Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc., 615 Oliver Ct., Corpus Christ, Texas 78408, Attention Ministry and Life Enrichment for Persons with Disabilities Fr. Walsh’s Summer Camp.