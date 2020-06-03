Diocesan Valedictorians and Salutatorians say high schools have prepared them for their future

Incarnate Word Academy distinguished graduates are, from left, Salutatorian Alexandria Beltran, Valedictorian Claire Thomas and Salutatorian Anthony Matl. Claire has a cumulative GPA of 4.29 and both Alexandria and Anthony earned a GPA of 4.22.
Denise Calderon | For STC
Although their end of the school year experience proved a bit disappointing, like missing their proms and parties, seniors celebrated their graduations in coronavirus style by attending a Baccalaureate Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral on Friday, May 22 and Saturday, May 23. Sixty-three seniors from Incarnate Word Academy and 66 seniors from St. John Paul II completed their high school journey at the altar of Corpus Christi Cathedral. The students were allowed to have two guests, and their ceremonies were livestreamed thanks to Catholic Communications Network.
Bishop Michael Mulvey celebrated the Baccalaureate Mass for both schools and the featured speakers at the Incarnate Word Academy High School commencement ceremony were class valedictorian Claire Thomas and salutatorians Anthony Matl and Alexandria Beltran.
|
St. John Paul II High School distinguished graduates are, from left, Salutatorian Sara Landa and Valedictorian Sarah Lee Sang. Sarah has a cumulative GPA of 4.74 and Sara earned a GPA of 3.9.
On the following day, at the St. John Paul II commencement ceremony featured speakers were valedictorian Sarah Lee Sang and salutatorian Sara Landa.
Top-ranking graduates from Incarnate Word Academy and St. John Paul II High School have worked hard to achieve their goals, and they know that through their hard work and perseverance, they can become anything they set their minds to.
IWA Valedictorian, Claire Thomas
Claire Thomas, Incarnate Word Academy valedictorian, loves to serve and grow in her faith. She plans on attending Thomas Aquinas College in California in the fall and will shoot for a Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts.
She chose the college because of its curriculum. She will be studying the Great Books, books written by masters like Plato, Aristotle, Shakespeare, and St. Thomas Aquinas. Instead of lectures, she will have discussion-based classes. “I think that will help me understand theology and philosophy so much better,” she said. “I’ve always kind of thought about going to law school or possibly becoming a lawyer.”
Claire grew up in the Catholic faith, she and her family have been long-time parishioners at Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Portland. “My parents encouraged me to make the most out of high school and always to do my best in every activity I pursued,” she said.
“What I admire most about Claire is her love for the Lord, her outlook on life and work ethic,” Alyssa Thomas said of her daughter. Echoing the same sentiments as his wife, Stephen Thomas, added, “Claire inspires me to be a better Catholic. She’s devoted and knowledgeable about her faith, and she’s interested in learning more about Christianity and the Church,” he said, adding, “She has been an altar server for as long as she could be.”
She is also willing to serve the Church in whatever capacity is needed. This year she provided the liturgical music for Mass at the middle level, taught Catechesis of the Good Shepherd, and played the piano for the choir.
Claire has other interests too; she played on the high school basketball team and ran cross-country on the track team. When she was just a freshman, she founded Angels for Life, a Pro-Life organization and served as president for three years. She was in the National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society.
“My favorite class in high school was calculus because I had an excellent teacher, Mrs. [Theresa] Mader, who helped me to truly understand and appreciate mathematics,” Claire said.
“Incarnate Word Academy has allowed me to grow in faith and knowledge for the past twelve years,” she said. “High school has prepared us for anything the world can throw at us, as long as we rely on God.”
IWA Salutatorian, Anthony Matl
Anthony Matl, one of two salutatorians from Incarnate Word Academy this year, wants to become a Software Developer. He will be attending Texas A&M University College Station in the fall. He received several grants and awards, which will help get him started in the fall.
Like Claire, his favorite class was calculus, “because it challenged my critical thinking,” he said.
Anthony said that it was his father who encouraged him the most to excel in school. “My father grew up an immigrant, so he really knows the value of a good education. Had he not escaped from communist Czechoslovakia, he would not have received an education past middle school,” Anthony said.
During high school, Anthony was an Eagle Scout, Debate Club President, National Honor Society Vice President, and a member of the Varsity Basketball team.
“Incarnate Word Academy really helps you make the most out of high school. The teachers and counselors all know you and help you every step of the way as you prepare for college,” he said.
“To the Class of 2020, I would like to say – whether it seems like it or not, our entire lives are a spiritual journey. We are not truly living if we are not growing in our faith.”
IWA Salutatorian, Alexandria Beltran
Alexandria Beltran, another salutatorian from Incarnate Word Academy, has attended Christian schools from elementary through high school. She said the Christian values she has learned helped strengthened her spiritual foundation. A foundation that she says, “I continue to build upon every day.”
She tributes her family for encouraging her to be curious and learn as much as possible – whatever her interests. “Because of this, I have found a passion for learning about different cultures and perspectives around the world,” Alexandria said.
“My parents definitely pushed me to do my best academically, but they also emphasized the importance of enjoying all aspects of high school, including sports, clubs and community service,” she said. “Basketball has been a huge part of my life since I love to play and have played since I was in fifth grade.”
In addition to basketball, Alexandria also played softball. She had many other interests as well. She was a member of the National Hispanic Institute, the National Honor Society, treasurer in the National Spanish Honor Society, vice president of Mu Alpha Theta, Student Council member and Coronets Club, and a volunteer for Beautify Corpus Christi, Communities in Schools and Altus Hospice.
“My first experience with IWA was my freshman year, and I only knew two people in the entire school. Four years later, I have made lifelong friends because of the welcoming and tight-knit community that this school fosters. Additionally, each teacher and faculty member went above and beyond what was required by helping me with everything that I may have asked for,” she said. “They have ensured that I was successful.”
Of all her classes, she enjoyed math the most, because, “I like finding a solution to every problem,” Alexandria said. She will be attending McCombs Business School within the University of Texas in Austin with hopes to pursue a career in international business that would allow her to travel.
To her classmates of 2020, she says, “Do not let anyone tell you that you cannot do something. If it is in God’s plan for you, nothing can prevent you from succeeding in your endeavors.”
St. JPII Valedictorian, Sarah Lee Sang
Sarah Lee Sang, the Valedictorian at St. John Paul II High School, says she grew up in a crazy family full of eight people, lots of pets, and lots of love. “My family has always stressed the importance of grades, but they have always encouraged me to find something that I am passionate about,” she said.
For Sarah, that passion is music. She loves to sing and play many instruments, including piano and guitar. “I also really enjoy painting, swimming and gymnastics.”
Last year, Sarah said she had been so focused on her schoolwork, taking dual credit classes off-campus, and holding down a job, that she missed “a lot of the fun of high school.” So, she promised a friend that she would live the high school experience during her senior year, which she did. “I have gone to volleyball games for the first time and more sports games than I can count. I have spent lots of time with friends and made experiences I will never forget,” she said.
Her favorite class was Ms. [Yvette] Garza’s English II class. “I have always struggled with English classes throughout my life, but through her teaching, I felt that I could do well in the subject. I liked how she would use projects to show our understanding of the material rather than just papers and tests. Also, the books that she chose during the school year showed me that I could enjoy rereading books by myself for the fun of it,” Sarah said.
According to parents Jerome and Cindy Lee Sang, their daughter pitches in wherever she sees a need. “She tends to say ‘yes’ to anyone who needs help,” Cindy said. “Sarah is very dedicated at whatever she tries to do,” added Jerome.
At St. John Paul II, Sarah has been a member of the National Honor Society, Student Council, Challenge Team, Academic Team, Swim Team, Cross-Country Team, St. Francis Club, Gardening Club, choir and band manager. She has also helped staff school retreats and participated in Voices That Care, Special Hearts Prom, the Treat-or-Treat in the Quad and West Side Helping Hand.
“St. John Paul II has been such an amazing experience for me. I have had wonderful opportunities that I could have never imagined, such as Special Hearts Prom and Trick-or-Treat in the Quad, where I have met amazing and beautiful people,” adding, “I have been given awesome experiences through all of the retreats that have brought me close to God.
“The [St. John Paul II] family atmosphere is like no other; you can tell that the teachers really care for their students, and every club or team you join becomes a great support system,” Sarah said. “The school truly has been a real blessing for me.”
To her classmates of 2020, she says, “No experience in life is wasted. They are there to teach a lesson or help you realize something about yourself. As a wise baboon once said, ‘The past can hurt, but the way I see it, you can either run from it or learn from it.’”
She will be attending Texas A&M University College Station in the fall and currently wants to pursue a career in the dental field and become an orthodontist.
St. JPII Salutatorian, Sara Landa
Sara Landa, the salutatorian of St. John Paul II High School, says Jesus has always been an essential part of her life. She has attended Catholic school since she was three years old, and her faith has deepened since she began attending St. John Paul II.
Sara likes to dance and spend time with friends. Raised in Corpus Christi, she enjoys walking the bayfront and the year-round sunny weather. “My faith has been strengthened by my time at JPII. Throughout high school, I made a lot of friends and learned so much about Jesus’ teachings,” she said. “I’m confident in starting the next chapter of my life.”
Landa tributes her father for always reminding her to do her best and keep going strong.
If she had to choose her favorite class, she said it might be art. “It was always so lively as my teacher, Mrs. (Lisa) Brown, loved to interact with her students.” She would always ask about their day, and the assignments were “very fun and creative.”
Sara has been in track and field for three years, though she couldn’t finish this year’s season because of the pandemic. She was also a member of the Centurionette Drill Team and made a lot of friends from other classes.
She was a member of the National Honor Society and Legati Circle. She has participated in service projects such as March for Life in Austin, the Coat Drive with the National Honor Society and Relay for Life in Robstown.
She has also staffed school retreats and was a member of the St. Francis Garden Club. Not only did she participate in the school’s Live Nativity, but she also helped set it up and take it down every year.
Sara touts that St. John Paul II is a very close and welcoming environment, and she couldn’t have chosen a better place to spend her high school years. To the class of 2020, she says, “school may seem difficult at times, but never stop giving your best effort, especially in college. The quality of what you do counts more than ever. It will only be worth it in the end.”
She will be attending Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the fall and is pursuing a major in biology. “I’ve always loved science, and I want to be in research to help discover new things about the world and environment.”