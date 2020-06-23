Feast day proved solemn and powerful

The 2020 Feast of Corpus Christi, which culminated with the Chrism Mass beautifully symbolized the importance of celebrating the real presence of Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist, and the naming of our city and diocese – even during a pandemic.
While practicing social distancing, Catholics came together to celebrate the feast day with a bilingual Mass, followed by adoration every hour, led by a dean from each deanery who offered prayers and reflections. Some of the priests invited choir groups from their own parishes and provided angelic music throughout the day, which created an ambiance of inner reflection. The event concluded with the Chrism Mass presided over by Bishop Michael Mulvey and concelebrated with Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody and priests from the diocese.
Makeshift confessionals were set up in the church courtyard, far enough apart so confessions could only be heard by the priest assigned to that booth. For those who preferred, the celebration could be viewed live on the Diocese of Corpus Christi YouTube, Vimeo, website, or GoCCN.org.
On the days preceding the feast day, Msgr. Michael Howell guided viewers on a virtual historical tour of the Corpus Christi Cathedral via social media.
Earlier in the week, the city issued a proclamation signed by the city’s mayor, Joe McComb, recognizing the Feast of Corpus Christi on June 11 as a celebration of the Roman Catholic Church and the Diocese of Corpus Christi, honoring the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ in the Blessed Sacrament, and the discovery of the city itself by explorer Álvarez de Pineda in 1519.
This event sponsored by the Office of Multicultural Ministry, could not have been possible without dedicated volunteers throughout the diocese.
The day’s festivities may not have included a sizeable prayerful procession down the streets of the inner city and a communal gathering of large groups of people for food and drink. It did, however, stress the importance of honoring God’s greatest gift to us – His Son in the Holy Eucharist.
YouTube link: https://youtu.be/Id9q10eaCHE