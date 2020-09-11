While the world continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the state of large holiday gathering hangs in the balance. Personal faith celebrations like All Saints Day and All Souls Day, however, are being given their time to shine.
The American Friends for the Preservation of Saint Germain des Prés highlight a unique way to honor saints and lost loved ones this autumn: help preserve one of the oldest Catholic churches in the world.
“Faith isn’t cancelled,” says American Friends program leader Brian Smith. “As we all continue to be mindful of our safety amidst the realities of the pandemic, there are still ways to honor sacred holidays like All Saints Day and All Souls Day. Dedicating a donation to a saint or loved one and helping preserve the 1,500-year-old Church of Saint Germain des Prés is a unique way to add meaning to these days of solemn celebration.”
3 Ways to Celebrate All Saints Day and All Souls Day During the Pandemic
See the restoration of the Church of Saint Germain des Prés in progress: