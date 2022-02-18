40 Cans for Lent food drive begins March 2

Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi invites you, your family, school, parish, and community to join in the Annual 40 Cans for Lent food drive held from March 2 to April 17.
All donated food items will benefit food pantries at Catholic Charities in Corpus Christi; Catholic Charities in Flour Bluff and Holy Family Parish; St. Gertrude the Great Parish in Kingsville; Sacred Heart Parish in Mathis; Sacred Heart Parish in Sinton; and the Mother Teresa Shelter.
Donations that will be accepted are canned goods, dry goods, and non-perishable items, as well as monetary donations. Many people in our community struggle with chronic diseases and food insecurity. Please consider donating healthy alternatives such as low fat, low sugar, low sodium, and diabetic-friendly items.
We have food drive bins available starting Feb. 24. Please call us if you would like one… or two! The available food bins are 18” X 18” X 30” (40 gallons). Your group does not have to use our bins.
If you have any questions or want to pick up a food bin, please call Elma Ortiz at (361) 884-0651, ext. 240.
God’s work can only be accomplished when we work together!