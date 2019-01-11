by Leigh Walsh, Contributor

The 5th Annual St. Patrick School Shamrock Shuffle 5K Run/ Walk and 1K Leprechaun Chase will be on March 16 from 9-11 a.m. at Cassiday's, located on 601 Water Street. The Shamrock Shuffle will be the official kick-off for the annual St. Paddy’s Day Festival. There will be music, refreshments, awards, a costume contest and prizes. Join over 1000 people from the Corpus Christi Community to WALK, RUN, or even SHUFFLE.Our goal is to bring the St. Patrick School and Corpus Christi Community together to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and share the message of faith, healthy lifestyles and fun family fitness. This is is a fundraiser for St. Patrick School. Register atKids 8 and under will enjoy chasing a Leprechaun to his pot of gold to win a finisher gold medal in the 1K Leprechaun Chase and stick around to enjoy a great family friendly day with Irish dancing, bagpipes, food vendors, door prizes, costume contest and much more. Come get your green on!