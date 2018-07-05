Former fifth grader wins poster contest

by Katherine Barnes, Sacred Heart Catholic School

Adriana Gerhart, former 5th grader at Sacred Heart School, won the Catholic Life Insurance Art Poster Contest, "Heroes Don't Always Wear Capes". The contest was held Flag Day 2018, June 14.Catholic Life Insurance holds this contest annually to stir patriotism in the youngsters.Adriana's principal told her about the contest and encouraged her to enter. Adriana first thought that she wanted to draw her mother as her hero, but her mother encouraged her to draw Abraham Lincoln. So, she did.Adriana has been a student at Sacred Heart School in Rockport since she was three years old. She is very talented and creative and in addition to her artistic talents on canvas or paper, she also loves to bake.