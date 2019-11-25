6th Annual Shamrock Shuffle – St. Patrick School 2020

St. Patrick School and Corpus Communities will celebrate St. Patrick's Day and share the message of faith, while encouraging healthy lifestyles and family fitness on March 14 beginning at 9 a.m. meet at Cassidy's (601 North Water Street. The 6th Annual Shamrock Shuffle 5k Run/Walk and 1K Leprechaun Chase will be the official kick-off for the Annual St. Paddy's Day Festival. Please join us to WALK, RUN or even SHUFFLE!
Kids 8 and under will enjoy chasing a Leprechaun to his pot of gold to win a finisher gold medal in the 1K Leprechaun Chase. Stick around to enjoy a great family-friendly day with Irish dancing, bagpipes, food vendors, door prizes, a costume contest and much more. Come get your green on!