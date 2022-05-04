Holy Thursday, a beautiful reflection on the seven last Words of Christ

On Holy Thursday, students at St. John Paul II High School spent their half-day rotating through seven stations reflecting on the seven Last words of Christ. Mr. Benjamin Nye, chair of the Theology Department, organized the day of reflection and six additional teachers, including Mr. Michael Edghill, the principal at St. John Paul II High School, prepared reflections based on one of the seven last words of Christ.
Each 25-minute presentation was a beautiful, unique, and moving reflection on one of the seven last words of Christ. The presenters shared a heartfelt message, which included an activity allowing the students to reflect and pray on their station and those words of Christ.
Hannah Reynolds, a senior at St. John Paul II, said, “Thursday’s reflections were a really nice opportunity to reflect on Jesus’ last words themselves and the events that took place that day. It allowed me to better enter the Easter Triduum celebration and prepare my heart for the upcoming Masses and services that I would attend.”
Brief description of each of the seven stations: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.” – Luke 23:34 was a powerful reflection on the life and example of Father Emil J. Kapaun, presented by Mr. Jacob Windnagle, chair of the History Department. Junior Carolina Resendez said, “Jesus forgave all the people who hurt him. All the stations were really good, but this one especially stood out. So often, it is easy to continue to hold on to small meaningless things rather than to move on.”
The words of Jesus, “Today you will be with me in Paradise” — (Luke 23:43), presented by Mr. Michael Edghill, reminded the students that they are loved and to be open to what God has in store for them. Then Benjamin Nye led the students through Lectio Divina, where they meditated on this scripture passage and allowed God to speak to them through His Word.
“Woman, behold your Son.” — (John 19:26) was presented by Ms. Marissa Carreon, a science teacher at St. John Paul II and Bishop Garriga Middle School. She invited us to remember that Mary is our Mother too, Christ loves us, and then led us in praying the Litany of Humility. Many students have asked for a copy of the Litany of Humility to continue praying it independently.
“My God, my God, why have you forsaken Me?” — Mark 15:34, quoting Psalm 22, was presented by Mr. Steve Bernal, the health teacher, and was a beautiful reflection on Christ’s words. Playing background music as students entered a candlelit room, he incorporated artwork, music, prayer, and singing. Mr. Bernal allowed students to smell hyssop, frankincense, and myrrh. Many students have shared how unique and moving this experience was for them.
“I thirst.” — John 19:28 was presented by Mr. Matthew Heeder, chair of the Math Department. Using the words of St. Teresa of Calcutta and Thomas à Kempis, he presented a beautiful and accurate look at what Christ would have endured and how He ultimately thirsts for us and wants to love us. Several students mentioned how impactful Mr. Heeder’s talk was.
“It is finished.” — John 19:30 was presented by Ms. Molly Demel, chair of the Science Department and Band Director. She reminded us that when Christ says, “It is finished” He is not saying, “I am done,” but in a triumphant way that the task to redeem us is finished. Each and every one of us is in need of a savior, and we have one in Jesus Christ. She then led the students through an activity to remind them that we are all on a journey and encouraged them to help one another grow and be there for those around them. Junior Bella Garcia reflecting on the day, said, “Jesus is victorious! He is never finished, but our salvation was won! Ms. Demel helped me better understand this.”
“Father, into your hands I commend My spirit.” — Luke 23:46 presented by Sr. Pat Burns, an English teacher at St. John Paul II. After challenging the students to recognize God’s love, she led the students in making a “good-deed bead” prayer decade. She encouraged the students to use this daily to do good deeds for those around them, and the bonus is that it can also serve as a decade rosary to help them pray more. Many students commented on how cool it was to make something they hope to use for prayer.
After the students rotated through the seven stations with their homeroom classes, everyone went to the chapel and ended the day of reflection by singing the Divine Mercy Chaplet, led by several students.
Several students commented on how moving and beautiful it was to hear everyone singing and praying the Divine Mercy Chaplet in the chapel. It was an amazing way to end a beautiful and inspiring day.
Students had many things to say on this day of reflection as they were truly moved and inspired.
Senior Nathalia Fernandez said, “From Thursday, I learned a lot of little things, but they were really interesting to me. From Mr. [Matthew] Heeder’s talk, I learned that sin was brought into the world by disobedience and a sweet fruit because of Adam and Eve, but it was defeated with obedience and a bitter fruit because of Jesus. In Ms. [Marissa] Carreon’s talk, she mentioned that John was called “beloved” not because he was Jesus’ favorite but because John realized and accepted that he was loved by Jesus and made that his identity. In Ms. [Molly] Demel’s talk, I like how she mentioned that when Jesus died on the cross, He said, “It is finished,” not “I’m finished”. She then compared it to an artist who finishes a painting and steps back to look at it and says, “It is finished.” All these things really stood out to me on Thursday.”
Mackenzie Childs, a sophomore, said, “What I got out of Thursday’s reflections is that the last few phrases of Jesus all had some significance and deeper meaning behind them. I learned that each of the phrases echoed some other event or words in scripture. I encountered God that day,” Childs said. “The events on Thursday influenced my experience of the Easter Triduum by boosting my mood and allowing me to find beauty in the smaller moments of life.”
Sophomore Kaitlyn Lopez said, “I was able to pray and be in my own time with God. I learned a lot about what happened during the time of Lent and was able to visualize it. Some teachers like Mr. W. [Windnagle] and Mr. Heeder, got into a lot of detail about what happened to Jesus and what he was going through. When we went to the chapel with Ms. Carreon, we were praying, and I was able to just feel His presence. Even in Mr. [Steve] Bernal’s [reflection], I could talk to Him and smell what they put on Him when He was on the cross. It influenced us that we shouldn’t take anything for granted because everything we get is a sacrifice someone makes for us.”
Junior Nicolas Urbina said that each station stood out to him and helped him reflect on Christ’s love. He said that the day left him with a desire to “strive to be better” and “to carry the name Centurion all our lives” and that overall, he was left with a sense of peace and appreciated the beautiful day of reflection.
This day of reflection on the Seven Last Words of Christ was truly a beautiful and unique way for the students to enter into Holy Triduum and begin their Easter break. We hope to continue to do things like this in the future to help our students encounter and know the love of Christ.