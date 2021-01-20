Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Join the USCCB and dioceses across the country in praying for the protection of human life through the 9 Days for Life Novena from Jan. 21–29.
The Diocese of Corpus Christi also will be celebrating daily Mass in union with the 9 Days for Life Novena. You are invited to attend daily Mass to pray for the protection of human life from Thursday, Jan. 21 through Friday, Jan. 29.
Additionally, Bishops across the country will be leading live-streamed holy hours for their respective diocese throughout the night of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29 in conjunction with the 9 Days for Life Novena. Bishop Emeritus Edmond Carmody will lead the Holy Hour for the Diocese of Corpus Christi on Friday, Jan. 29 from 6 -7 a.m. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. People are invited to attend this Holy Hour as well, and it will be televised on EWTN at 6 a.m. Central Time.
9 DAYS FOR LIFE NOVENA MASS AND HOLY HOUR SCHEDULE
Thursday, Jan. 21
12 noon Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral
Friday, Jan. 22
12 noon Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral
Saturday, Jan. 23
5 p.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Corpus Christi
Sunday, Jan. 24
9:30 a.m. Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral
Monday, Jan. 25
12 noon Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral
Tuesday, Jan. 26
12 noon Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral
Wednesday, Jan. 27
12 noon Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral
Thursday, Jan. 28
12 noon Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral
Friday, Jan. 29
6-7 a.m. Holy Hour at Corpus Christi Cathedral
Friday, Jan. 29
12 noon Mass at Corpus Christi Cathedral