9 Days for Life Unites Catholics Nationwide in Prayer for the Protection of Life

WASHINGTON - Catholics nationwide are preparing to pray
9 Days for Life, the annual pro-life novena beginning this year on January 19.
In the Catholic Church, a ‘novena’ consists of prayers or actions over nine successive days. This pro-life novena is an opportunity for recollection and reparation in observation of the anniversary of
Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal throughout the United States.
Sponsored by the Committee on Pro-Life Activities of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops,
9 Days for Life began in 2013 in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the
Roe v. Wade decision. This is the tenth year the novena is taking place.
The overarching intention of the novena is the end to abortion. Each daily intention highlights a related topic and is accompanied by a reflection, educational information, and suggested daily actions. The novena encompasses the annual
Day of Prayer for the Legal Protection of Unborn Children on January 22.
All are invited to sign up at
9daysforlife.com. Participants can receive the novena in English or Spanish via email or text message or access it online. Participants can share their pro-life witness and invite their social networks to pray on social media with the hashtag #9DaysforLife. A
resource kit is available, and features the daily prayer intentions and reflections, among other materials. A
press kit is also available.