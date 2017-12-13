‘A Cathedral Christmas’ cancelled

by Alfredo E. Cardenas

In early December, the Diocese of Corpus Christi placed Lee Gwozdz, conductor for the scheduled “A Cathedral Christmas” concert of the Cathedral Concert Series, on paid administrative leave due to a personnel matter, which continues to be examined according to established policies and procedures. As a consequence, the concert performances scheduled for Dec. 22 and 23 have been cancelled.



The diocese and the Cathedral Concert Series, Inc. made several attempts to proceed with other conductors but were unsuccessful. Moreover, with an insufficient number of performers, it is impossible to move forward with the concert, they said in a joint statement released on Tuesday, Dec. 12.



At this time, no other changes are anticipated to the remainder of the Cathedral Concert Series season schedule. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding,” the joint statement said.