A Healthy Start To School Year

by Raul Altamirano

Incarnate Word Academy hosted its 12th annual Angel Mile Run on August 10 at the school’s training site located at Our Lady of Corpus Christi.The training site, which includes a one-mile trail, offers a safe training environment for student-athletes to capture how quick they can run a mile. At the end of the school year, students will clock another mile to assess their physical condition and see how they improved from the start of the year.The fun run was extended to all IWA students along with alumni, families, friends, faculty, and staff. Participants took on the one-mile course and went on to enjoy snow cones afterward provided by Kona Ice.