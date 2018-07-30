A message from ground zero

by Deacon Richard Longoria, Contributor

A youth group from Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin traveled 22 hours to help with Hurricane Harvey cleanup in Port Aransas. There have been many groups, locally and from all over the United States who have volunteered their time and talents to help residents throughout the area. This group consisted of 35 youth and chaperones. The young ladies worked with the volunteer center in Port Aransas from June 9-15. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Lindsey Nicholson and Peggy Koresh. In the second row, from left, are Kylee Weber and Kaitlyn Waller. In the third row, from left, are McKenna Keeney and Gracie Colson. In the fourth row, from left is Cate from Port Aransas Rebuild Committee, Lauren Kennedy, Caitlin Nolan, Alexis Nolan, homeowner Deborah and Renae Irvin.

Mary Stoeffler from Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin

for South Texas Catholic.



Deacon Richard Longoria is Disaster Relief Volunteer Coordinator for the Diocese of Corpus Christi.

It was a Friday night of terror. Those who stayed were in shock. Windows were shattering. Tree limbs were missiles, crashing into homes and businesses. The wind was alive, a monster, shrieking, howling, destroying. It was August 25 last year and Hurricane Harvey, the strongest storm in more than a decade to hit the United States, was rampaging through Port Aransas, Rockport-Fulton, Aransas Pass, Gregory, Bayside, Lamar, Ingleside, Woodsboro, Refugio, Tivoli, Austwell, and many other Coastal Bend communities.

Harvey left only chaos and destruction throughout the region without regard to rich or poor, powerful or weak. Saturday morning gave way to silence. No birds. No traffic. No sound of a breeze. Trees left standing were stripped bare.

Within hours the people and leaders of the region realized this was a major catastrophe. Quickly with the leadership of Bishop Michael Mulvey, the Diocese of Corpus Christi organized teams to survey the damage to homes and churches. The task was gargantuan, but not hopeless. Local parishes, Knights, students, Catholic Charities, other Catholic organizations and individuals have responded.

Now we are in midsummer, almost one year after landfall. Where do we stand? What is the status after the diocese has organized local efforts, after organizing efforts from volunteers around the state, and from individuals, parishes and church youth groups from Rhode Island, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, Oklahoma and New York?

The answer comes from officials who direct volunteer efforts. Seventy percent of homes in Port Aransas affected by Harvey remain damaged or unlivable. Of the 16,000 homes in the Rockport-Fulton region affected by Harvey 12,000 are unlivable or in need of extensive repairs. Harvey’s wrath in Refugio-Woodsboro-Tivoli-Austwell region has left 90% of homes impacted by the hurricane destroyed or in need of wide-ranging repairs.

The numbers are sobering. But all this anguish will not separate Harvey victims from the love of Christ, as demonstrated by the outpouring of His love from the volunteers who are responding to the needs of Harvey victims. Local youth groups from around the country are humbled to know they are the hands and feet of Christ, and yet they say they see the face of Christ in those victims who profusely and tearfully thank them for removing ruined sheetrock and mold, for removing muck and debris, tree limbs and downed trees.

As one parish priest, Father Jim, from Holy Family Parish in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, who accompanied his youth group, reminded his kids they were preachers in the mold of St. Francis. So much still needs to be done. I appeal to all God’s people in our diocese to step forward now, to be the hands and feet of Christ, to offer your charity, your muscle, your smile, your embrace to the victims of Harvey who suffer still, almost one year later.

Like Saint Francis, be preachers of love and service for our suffering neighbors and find joy and peace for them and you.

For more information on how you can help call (361) 446-2291 or email rlongoria@diocesecc.org.