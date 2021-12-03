‘A picture is worth a thousand words’

Two of the most well-known traditional pictures of Mary may be “Madonna and child” and “the Assumption.”
“Madonna and child” – a perfectly groomed almost-girl holding a chubby, often sleeping, baby.
“Assumption” – a woman moving upwards through clouds surrounded by child-like angels.
These and other pictures inspired by Scripture’s snapshots focus on very few but very significant moments of Mary’s faith journey.
Reflecting on these seminal moments invites an appreciation of this strong woman honored through the ages and a recognition that this process still continues in others today.
Her question, “How can this be?” – demonstrated her clear thinking. She recognized the future hazard of being seen as somewhat immoral—being with a child during her betrothal. Even after her eventual return to Nazareth, was she still haunted by a bit of a shadow? Did she worry about her Son’s welcome into synagogue school or his treatment by authority? May Mary add her unbreakable determination to those today who choose to give or nurture life while dealing with society’s uninformed judgments.
Mary’s experience of giving birth deserves more than sentimental nostalgia. How did she deal with childbirth while being refused hospitality? What were the real conditions of her surroundings? Did she enjoy a woman’s help during her struggle to bring life into the world? May Mary share her courage with those who find themselves alone during life and death moments.
Awareness of a real threat to their child’s safety moved Mary and Joseph to seek refuge in another land. What terror did Mary experience as she hurriedly packed necessities for their abrupt departure from everything familiar? What dangers did she face on her trek into the unknown? What prejudices did she endure in the land she hoped would be her sanctuary? How did she handle these challenges while dealing with all the “firsts” of her child? How difficult was it (as refugees) to provide a sense of “normalcy” for Him in their living conditions? May Mary shower her endurance on all who seek “more” for their children.
Not much is recorded about Mary’s experience of a maturing Son except her panic and heartache during His step toward independence at the age of twelve. Was she confused about the dynamics of his vocation? How did she know when it was time to let her Son go? What did she feel at Cana when—some might say—she pushed Him out of the nest? Was she confident in the nurturing and guidance He received at home? May Mary infuse her patient wisdom on all those dealing with the explorations of teenagers. And may she fortify them to know when and how to launch those under their care into the world that awaits them.
The fruit of Mary’s choice was an “empty nest” combined with probable widowhood. Thus, she found herself living in a society built around men with no man in her household. What steps did she take to deal with this patriarchy? What support system had she built to sustain her in this lonely situation? May Mary guide women in isolating situations to live with an untroubled sense of dignity in relationships with others.
Watching her Son as he pursued His public career and hearing remarks about Him – both positive and negative – could not have been easy, possibly even confusing. Hearing talk of His possible madness, eventually of His arrest, witnessing the results of His torture, being present at his execution – all with the knowledge of His innocence. Did she ever have second thoughts? How did she deal with the unnaturalness of a parent burying a child? What held her trust in God during this blatant political maneuvering? What was her attitude toward the religious leaders who manipulated facts and factions for their own benefit? May Mary lavish her firmness of faith and peace generated by hope – even in the midst of excruciating pain – on women whose longings for their children have ended abruptly through violence or injustice.
Scripture’ snapshots of Mary trace her life from a young mother to a strong woman of mature faith borne from the realities of her life. A strong woman whose holiness and wisdom must have radiated from her during her mature years and now does so from heaven.
As is hinted by the mention of her presence in the upper room with others awaiting the Holy Spirit, Mary has always shared herself with those in need. Focusing beyond herself, her strength also came from beyond herself. Yes, Mary can help us answer our challenges with the same faith, strength and perseverance with which she faced hers.
About the Author
Sister Annette Wagner is Superior General of the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament. She holds the following degrees and post-graduate certificates: Bachelor of Arts in English, Our Lady of the Lake University (San Antonio); Master of Arts in Theology, Saint Mary University (San Antonio); Institute in Effective Group Leadership, Webster College (Webster Groves, MO); Certificate in Pastoral Counseling, Emmanuel College (Boston, MA) Certificate in Spiritual Direction (St. Peter Upon the Water, San Antonio Archdiocese).