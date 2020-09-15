STREAM project holds a whole lot of fish

When fifth grade science teacher, Miss Sabina Boet, from Sacred Heart School assigned a STREAM project on Sept. 11, she was excited about the ingenuous ideas her students came up with.
Her students were challenged to come up with ways to recycle plastic bags. They made great items such as a fishing pole, a cross, a key chain, a lanyard, a pair of shoes, and even teaser toys for their cats.
Braden Peterek decided he could make plastic bags work for him and his dad when they go fishing. He put several bags together and braided them finding plastic pieces around the house to finish the ends. His stringer was just the right length and worked great with the fish he caught.
At Sacred Heart School students are finding great ways to make the world a little better using their brains and materials they can recycle.