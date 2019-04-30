A summer pilgrimage

Sometimes the summer months fly by so fast they’re gone before we’ve had a chance to encounter God. Sure, there’s Vacation Bible School for the children and Sunday Mass for the whole family. Maybe even a retreat for the older children, but what about an experience the whole family can enjoy?
Many Catholics nowadays are seeking alternatives for family fun. Not an expensive pilgrimage to the distant Holy Land, but one that can be affordable and hassle-free. There are many missions and shrines right here in the state of Texas – some not even that far away.
You can even stay right here in Corpus Christi. There will be a procession of the
Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ on June 20 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Corpus Christi Cathedral. For more information visit
www.diocesecc.org/corpuschristi.
Walk the grounds of
Our Lady of Corpus Christi campus and visit the Marian Prayer Garden, Meditation Garden. For more information visit
www.ourladyofcorpuschristi.org.
Fathers and sons can register for the
Schoenstatt 50th Annual Boys Walk on July 13 and 14. Encounter the spirit of the Schoenstatt Movement and trek more than 40 miles to the Confidentia Shrine on 134 Front Street in Lamar. See flyer and registration form at
www.bit.ly/2KVUsam.
There are plenty of amazing religious sites right here in the state of Texas. Keep reading to learn more and plan your family pilgrimage today.
Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle National Shrine 400 Virgen de San Juan Boulevard,, San Juan
www.olsjbasilica.org Here in the Rio Grande Valley, hundreds are drawn to the Shrine dedicated to Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, and the number of pilgrims continues to grow. Averaging more than one million visitors a year (20,000 a weekend), it is one of the most visited shrines in the United States.
The Cathedral Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe 2215 Ross Ave., Dallas
www.cathedralguadalupe.org The Cathedral preserves a sense of the historical evolution of Dallas. Located in the heart of the city it is nestled amid gleaming glass and polished stone facings of surrounding buildings and is one of two cathedrals in the United States to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe, the patroness of the Americas.
Cross of our Lord Jesus Exit 112, Groom
www.crossministries.net 190 ft. Steel Cross – illuminated at night to
represent the Resurrection, LifeSize Bronze Sculptures that depict the Passion of Our Lord, A 19-story symbol of His suffering, redemption, and love. The grounds at Cross Ministries are open 24/7.
Lourdes Grotto & Guadalupe Tepeyac 5712 Blanco Rd, San Antonio
www.ost.edu/lourdes-grotto-guadalupe-tepeyac A tribute to the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe to St. Juan Diego at Tepeyac Hill in Mexico City. The Grotto is shaped to resemble the cave in which the Blessed Mother appeared to St. Bernadette at the original Shrine in Lourdes. Located on five acres, Our Lady of Lourdes Grotto and Tepeyac de San Antonio grounds are open 24 hours, 7 days a week and admission are always free.
Mission Concepción 807 Mission Road, San Antonio
www.lasmisiones.org Today, Mission Concepción is still powerful in its beauty and grace. It is the only mission that is completely intact from the colonial period. This makes it the oldest unrestored stone church in the United States. And it still stands in silent testimony to the centuries that have gone by.
Mission of the Divine Mercy 531 Indian Chief Trail, New Braunfels
www.missionofdivinemercy.org The Holy Eucharist is at the center of the Community’s life, and its apostolate is to bring God’s message of Mercy to our suffering world. Many people are drawn to the Mission because of the reverence with which Mass is celebrated, whether it is in English or Spanish.
Mission Espada 10040 Espada Road, San Antonio
www.lasmisiones.org Espada was the only mission to make brick—and you can see some of these bricks today in the mission itself. The last years of Espada, however, were difficult and tragic. In 1858 French Priest Reverend Francis Bouchu intervened. He made records of everything still standing, including all the painted artwork still visible. He established Mission Espada as his home and made a start at rebuilding the church.
Mission San José 701 E. Pyron, San Antonio
www.lasmisiones.org Known as the “Queen of the Missions”, this is the largest of the missions. Completed in 1782, it has held on to its reputation as the mission with the most beautiful church along the entire frontier of New Spain ever since. Still an active parish, visitors are welcome to attend Mass on Sundays.
Mission San Juan Capistrano Graf Road, San Antonio
www.lasmisiones.org The church at Mission San Juan is simple, smooth and unsculpted, especially when compared to the churches of the other missions. But it is still a rare treasure from another time and it is deeply beloved today by the community of Berg’s Mill, which it still serves.
Painted Churches of Texas Schulenburg
www.blueskytraveler.com/painted-churches-of-texas The Painted Churches of Texas are a sight to be seen. European styled painted churches of high gothic windows, tall spires, elaborately painted interiors with brilliant colors and friezes created by the German and Czech settlers in America.
Presidio La Bahia 217 us - 183, Goliad,
www.presidiolabahia.org Located on the La Bahia fort grounds, this chapel has been holding continuous Catholic worship services since the middle 1700s. Small, with walls of beautiful artwork.
The Shrine at Lamar 134 FRONT ST, ROCKPORT
www.schoenstatt-texas.org The shrine is a refuge of spiritual help and guidance. Many pilgrims come to visit bringing their petitions and gratitude.