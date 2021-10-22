On Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, Pope Francis called the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops to begin. The theme: “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.” The Holy Father is inviting the Church to encounter, listen, and discern together to be witnesses of the love of God for humanity. The first phase in this process is the Synodal Diocesan Phase.
We are working through the process that we will follow as a Diocese to ensure that the Synodal Diocesan phase happens in each of our deaneries.
On Oct. 24, 2021, we will officially open the Diocesan phase of the Synod with the celebration of Mass at 9:30 a.m. in the Corpus Christi Cathedral.
Please click the link below to download the order form for the bilingual Synodality Prayer Card and submit your order to
jstark@diocesecc.org. The prayer card is bilingual with English one side and Spanish on the other.