A time of preparation and expectation

Minnie Perez displays an Advent wreath made by one of her students in religious education class. Perez assigns the children a project and supplies them with a variety of materials.
Mary Cottingham | STC
Throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi, RCIA directors and religious educators are laying the groundwork for this remarkable time of year. The readings and teachings all reflect the coming of the Messiah. It is a time for preparing our heart, mind and soul. It’s a time for reconciliation, a time for reordering our life, and a time to give thanks for the fulfillment of all that was prophesied in Jesus. The advent season launches us into a new spiritual year by preparing us for the rebirth of Christ in our lives.
Mark Bolus points to the Biblical timeline in the RCIA class he helps facilitate in the St. Juliana Family Center at Most Precious Blood Parish.
Julie Stark | STC
In a quiet corner of the St. Jude Chapel at Most Precious Blood Parish, Mark Bolus, RCIA director, takes some time out of his busy schedule to talk about what he wants the catechumens to experience during the Advent season. “I want them to recognize that something is coming, something wonderful. The sights, sounds, and colors at Mass all change marking a time of expectation in our lives,” he said, adding, “this is a season that helps to remind us that God keeps his promises.
“We should also remember to focus on others, reconcile with ourselves and with others, find peace, be humble and thankful, and put God first. If I succeed in showing the catechumens this gift, which is Jesus, that we are preparing for and help them to live an advent life, waiting and preparing for when he comes again, then I’ve done a good job explaining Advent!”
The children’s religious educators around the diocese are just as busy. Minnie Perez, director of religious education at Our Lady of the Rosary, also takes time out of a hectic schedule to discuss children’s religious education during this beautiful season. “My goal for advent is to make sure that the children understand that Christmas is not about the presents we receive, but about a person – Jesus,” Perez said. “He is our greatest gift, and he was born so that the gates of heaven may be open to us,” she added.
Perez has many years of experience bringing the good news to the children in her religious education classes. She uses arts and crafts to explain Advent to her eight to10-year-old students. They work on Advent wreaths to mark the time of expectation. The children also learn about the real St. Nicholas as they work on ornaments depicting the saint. She talks to them about Mother Mary and her willingness to be the mother of Jesus as well as her Advent time waiting for Jesus to be born.
Another creative way that the children of Perez’s classes learn about Advent is through an Advent calendar activity. The activity helps them prepare for Jesus’ birthday while they count down the days to Christmas on the calendar.
Reflecting on Jesus as the beautiful gift he is at Christmastime is something we should all do, but we must also make ourselves ready for when he returns. As Bolus reminds us, “just as the Lord became flesh and dwelt among us, we should also prepare for when the Lord comes again although ‘that day or hour no one knows’” (Mt. 24:36).
We must always be prepared to live an advent life – a life of expectation and preparation.