A Woman of Strength: St. Juliana of Liège

The stained glass window, at left, is of St. Juliana of Liège in Corpus Christi Cathedral. The establishment of the Feast of Corpus Christi occurred six years after her death; it was through her faith, efforts, and perseverance that we celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi, our city and cathedral, which bears the most beautiful name in the world.
As we learn about this great woman of strength and the great love she had for our Eucharistic Lord, let us all pray that our devotion to the real presence of our Lord in the Eucharist be kindled and ignite a flame of love that will burn in our hearts through the intercession of this wonderful saint. St. Juliana of Liège, pray for us.
– Julie Stark