ACTS retreat for women held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in Portland held a women’s ACTS retreat on Feb. 6-9. The pastor, Father Piotr Koziel, served as a spiritual director.
A.C.T.S. is a Catholic retreat movement presented by parishioners with the guidance of religious leaders. The goal of each retreat is to facilitate a deepening of our relationship with Jesus Christ, to renew us spiritually, to give new meaning to our prayer life, and to build lasting friendships with members of our parish communities.
Rosie Morales directed the retreat and was assisted by co-directors Marie DeVos and Jaclyn Maldonado.
Retreat participants included: Nora Arredondo, Yvonne Balderas, Veronica Barrera, Sandra Barker, Mary Alice Fira, Crystal Gomez, Michelle Giles, Briana Guzman, Tami Fuentez, Analis Lopez, Jeimy Lopez, Victoria Magee, Adela Molina, Jennifer Morehead, Morgan Polasek, Maggie Pustejovsky, Rose Angela Repka, Brenda Reyna, Kathie Rinaldi, Angie Roblez, Alyssa Sanchez, Lisa Standlee, Patti Cass Strain, Juanita Villarreal and Laura Williams.
Team members included: Monica Aleman, Natalie Armentor, Cynthia Aastro, Veronica Cortez, Patricia Delgado, Monica Espinosa, Nancy Fairchild, Juanita Jimenez, Jamie Maldonado, Cindy Martinez, Belinda Martinez, Frisca Martinez, Nancy McCarty, Andrea Munoz-Miller, Paige Nohavitza, Amber O’Connell, Dora Pantoja, Andrea Pallotti, Janiece Pustejovsky, Michelle Rendon, Eileen Rivera, Elia Rodriguez, Dedie Rosales, Melanie Schmidt, Geneva Salinas and Amy Winckler.