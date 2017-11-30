Administrative assistants gather for day of prayer

by Alfredo E. Cardenas















Beth Nguyen, Director of Laity, Family and Life for the Diocese of Corpus Christi speaks at the Administrative Assistants Day of Prayer and Reflection.

Contributed photo

Bishop Mulvey addresses participajnts at conclusion of the dya's activities.

Contributed photo

Some 80 administrative assistants from throughout the Diocese of Corpus Christi gathered at the Pax Christi Retreat Center on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for the annual Administrative Assistants Day of Prayer and Reflection. The focus of the day was on the family, with Beth Nguyen, Director of Laity, Family and Life for the diocese serving as keynote speaker.Deacon Mark Arnold, Director of Parish Stewardship & Development, welcomed the administrative assistants and Nguyen opened the conference with the topic “Family is the Image of God.” After Nguyen’s morning talk, participants were invited to confession and adoration, followed by Mass.After lunch, Nguyen spoke on “Family is Communion.” Bishop Michael Mulvey offered some closing remarks and presented gifts to participants.