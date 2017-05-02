May is Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Texas, says DFPS

by John Lennan, Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) works to protect the unprotected, and that includes the elderly members of our communities. May is Elder Abuse Prevention Month in Texas, and it’s the perfect time to check on elderly friends and neighbors.Do you have an elderly neighbor who can no longer keep up their home, isn’t taking care of his or herself, or needs medical care? You may be the only person who knows or cares.“Abuse may get the headlines, but one of the most common situations we encounter is self-neglect,” said Kez Wold, DFPS associate commissioner for Adult Protective Services (APS). “Sometimes when people become ill or depressed, they quit trying or simply can’t care for themselves without some help. That's when someone needs to make a call to the Texas Abuse Hotline.”State law requires anyone who suspects adult abuse, neglect or financial exploitation to report it to the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or online at TxAbuseHotline.org. Callers can remain anonymous. Learn how to recognize adult abuse, neglect and exploitation at EveryonesBusiness.orgIn May, APS is joining with community, civic and professional groups to raise awareness and understanding about abuse, neglect and exploitation through conferences, presentations and other events. Learn about events in your area at EveryonesBusiness.organd please share them with your friends, neighbors and colleagues.There are multiple events in South Texas during the month of May and are listed below by city, please join us in helping to raise the community awareness of our disabled and elder population.

Bee

Bee County Elder Abuse Awareness Proclamation May 5 at 9:00 a.m.

Description: An elder abuse proclamation will be read to create awareness of elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

Open to Public Contact: Jennifer.catalani@dfps.state.tx.us



Corpus Christi

11th Annual Training Symposium for Service Providers of the Elderly & Disabled – May 18, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Description: All-day event targeting service providers of the elderly and disabled. CEUs provided. $20 registration fee (deadline May 5th). Continental breakfast and lunch provided.

All-day event targeting service providers of the elderly and disabled. CEUs provided. $20 registration fee (deadline May 5th). Continental breakfast and lunch provided. Location: First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX

First United Methodist Church, 900 S. Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX Participants: Social Workers and any other service provider/professional who works with the elderly and disabled. CEUs provided for SW, LPC, and LCDC

Social Workers and any other service provider/professional who works with the elderly and disabled. CEUs provided for SW, LPC, and LCDC Contact: Jennifer Catalani, (361) 808-6321, Jennifer.catalani@dfps.state.tx.us

Duval

Duval County Elder Abuse Awareness Proclamation—May 8, 9:00 a.m.

Description: An elder abuse proclamation will be read to create awareness of elder abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.

Open to Public ·Contact: Jennifer.catalani@dfps.state.tx.us

Last year, APS investigated the situations of 83,534 people who were living at home and found that 51,608 of them suffered one or more forms of abuse, neglect or exploitation. Self-neglect was at least one factor for most of those people. APS’ job is to investigate these situations and connect people with the services in their communities they need.

Adult Protective Services Facts and Figures