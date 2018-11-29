Advent, a time for families to bond

by Rebecca Esparza, Correspondent

Raul and Daniela Trevino believe in building family traditions that will last a lifetime. And for this young family, the Advent season is one of the most meaningful times of the year that help them create these Christ-centered memories.

Their three boys: Raul, 12, Cristian, 9 and Aaron, 1, are learning from their parents the Christmas season is more than just a time of gifts and parties, but more of a time centered on reflection and reverence.

“Advent is such a beautiful season. I feel like it just makes people come together,” noted Daniela Trevino. “Advent symbolizes something meaningful. Lighting the candle every week is a constant reminder of the birth of Jesus Christ.”

The Trevino family makes their Advent wreath the first Sunday of December, using three purple candles and one pink candle.

“Our two older boys are altar servers and now take turns lighting the candles and leading our family in prayer,” added Daniela. “For us, Advent is about receiving Jesus Christ. Focusing on Advent helps us have a stronger faith, especially since this time of year can be particularly stressful.”

Father Rodolfo D. Vasquez, pastor at St. John the Baptist, said the Advent season is a penitential season: often overlooked and almost never preached. It is not only a period of prayer and penance but also a time of preparation and vigil.

“This is why the vestments are violet. Flowers and Christmas decorations are not allowed yet. We should make it a point to make a good confession (especially if it has been a while) or make an act of penance, like we would during Lent, by giving up something,” he said.

Father Vasquez reminds Catholics to avoid as much commercialization and materialism of the secular Christmas season.

“Limit, if not even avoid parties before Christmas and delay the decoration of your homes until at least a few days before Christmas,” he suggested, “and leave your decorations until at least the Feast of the Lord’s Epiphany.”

Rosie Vela, 71, the youngest of 10 children and a parishioner at St. Philip the Apostle in Corpus Christi, recalls with great fondness traditions of Advent growing up in Corpus Christi.

“When I was little my parents would celebrate the arrival of the Three Kings on January 6. That’s a tradition my late husband Dagoberto and I passed on to our two children. One year, we gave the kids presents on January 6 from the Three Kings,” she recalled. “The kids got confused because their friends didn’t get gifts, so we dropped that tradition, but we still put carrots for the Kings’ camels.”

Father Vasquez suggests parents do what they can to focus attention to the birth of Jesus Christ. Besides placing an Advent wreath at the dinner table (three violet candles and one rose/pink), families can create a number of new family traditions centered on Christ’s birth.

“Don’t make Advent a “Christmas Shopping Season,” but instead spend extra time praying. Ask children to give up one of their presents for less fortunate children or make an act of charity for the hungry. Get the kids involved in an activity around the story of the Annunciation and the Nativity.”

He also suggests baking goods and treats for neighbors, wishing them a Merry Christmas along the way.

“It’s a sign of loving thy neighbor,” Father Vasquez explained. “You can also keep the infant child Jesus out of the Nativity until Christmas Eve. The family can have a special ceremony featuring prayer and music to place him in the manger, announcing the Lord’s birth.”

Daniela Trevino added the bottom line for her family is remembering Advent is about the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We should always remember Him and give thanks, all the time. But we are human and sometimes we forget the true meaning of Christmas with all the chaos of our daily lives. Advent gives us the chance to step back and reflect on our faith,” she said. “It is truly the most spiritually rejuvenating time of year for us.”