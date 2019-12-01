Saints of the Christmas Season

There are two Marian feasts celebrated during advent: The Solemnity of the Immaculate Conception on Dec. 8 (this year observed on Dec. 9)and the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe on Dec. 12. Mary’s “yes” or her fiat to the Incarnation shows her openness to God’s plan.
This is a wonderful Advent lesson for all of us! Let us all be open, during this time of preparing ourselves, to the Holy Spirit by saying yes to what God has been asking of us. For some of us, it is to be reconciled to family members whom we have hurt or who have hurt us, or perhaps attend confession so that we may be reconciled to God. Perhaps God has been asking us to do more for our neighbor by helping at a homeless shelter or providing a meal for someone who is homebound.
Like Mary, we should be willing to respond with a “yes” to God’s prompting.
St. Francis Xavier is a saint that evangelized in the Far East. His feast day is celebrated on Dec. 3. He spent countless hours ministering to the sick and the poor. He lived with the poorest of the poor sharing their struggles and rough living. We know from his letters that he was always filled with joy. During Advent ask for his intercession to help you see Jesus in the eyes of our less fortunate brothers and sisters.
St. Nicholas is also an Advent saint whose feast day is Dec. 6. We all associate St. Nicholas with Santa Claus, this fourth-century Greek bishop was known for his faithfulness to Christ and devotion to charity. We should always remember the real St. Nicholas at this time of Advent and ask for his intercession for a charitable heart. St. Nicholas reminds us to be charitable, not only in giving back but also in our words and our actions towards others.
St. Lucy is celebrated on Dec. 13. This Advent Saint is an early Church martyr. She was executed in Syracuse, Sicily for being a Christian in the year 304. Her devotion to Christ and his resurrection was so strong that she had taken a vow of virginity. Reflecting on the love that St. Lucy had for our Lord and her belief that he is the Resurrection and the Life, should turn our hearts this Advent toward that little baby, innocent and pure, in the manger that gave his whole self so that we might have life eternal.
Other Saints of the Advent Season
Other important saints to know and that are celebrated during the Advent Season are:
St. John Damascene – Feast Day is Dec. 4
This little-known saint played a paramount role in keeping religious art in use during a period of Church history when others wanted to forbid the use of images. He suffered greatly for his convictions. He believed that the beauty of religious art would draw us closer to the divine by inspiring us and moving us to contemplate the Lord. So, at Christmastime especially when we see beautiful images of the Madonna and child, let us take time to thank St. John Damascene for his intercession.
St. Ambrose – Feast Day is Dec. 7
A doctor of the Church, this wonderful saint listened as St. Monica wept bitterly over her sinful son – the future Saint Augustine. He was able to provide comfort for her. He also was the one who would baptize St. Augustine. St. Ambrose’s literary works are considered masterpieces of Latin eloquence.
St. John of the Cross – Dec. 14
According to Franciscan media, St. John of the Cross was a great mystic and poet. He believed that we are “face-to-face with Love’s own grace.” He worked in a hospital for people with very bad diseases. He bathed them and sang to them to help cheer them. He took on the lowliest tasks. This advent season let us remember that no matter how elevated our spirituality, we must balance and be grounded in humble duties or we miss the whole meaning of the Incarnation.
St. Peter Canisius – Feast Day is Dec. 21
Doctor of the Church was largely responsible for writing the first issue of a catechism in 1555. He had been a delegate to the Council of Trent and reformed the German universities from heresy during the Reformation.