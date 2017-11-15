Alice Christians serve meal to 1,000 in community

On Monday, Nov. 13, at the Alice KC Hall, nearly 1,000 community members came out for the Sixth Annual Alice Community Meal sponsored the city’s three Catholic churches and a Christian community church. “It was a beautiful display of Christian unity,” Father Julian Cabrera, pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe said.

The three Catholic parishes, Our Lady of Guadalupe, St. Elizabeth with Msgr. Leonard Pivonka as pastor, and St. Joseph, with Father Pete Elizardo as pastor, and the Christian Community of Living Word Fellowship pastored by Rev. Kathleen Kaspar, came together for the event.

The event was first begun by the Stewardship Committee at Our Lady of Guadalupe, which then invited St. Joseph, St. Elizabeth Parish and Pastor Kaspar and churches from other faith traditions to join them.

“Christian stewardship entails going beyond one's parish boundaries to minister with our brothers and sisters in need,” Father Cabrera said. “It has been a beautiful example of Christian missionary discipleship among our community for the last six years.”

Military veterans are also recognized at the meal. Veteran Hector Villarreal was the guest speaker. The Veterans, spouses and children had a place reserved for them at the front and each was recognized.

Turkey and dressing with all the trimmings, tea and dessert were served. Fernando Cisneros provided musical entertainment. Amaris Vasquez led the National Anthem.



“It is my hope that Unity among parishes and the Christian community may continue to grow, that Christ’s prayer may indeed come to pass, ‘that all of them may be one, Father, just as you are in me and I am in you. May they also be in us so that the world may believe that you have sent me’,” Father Cabrera said.

Msgr. Leonark Pivonka, Father Pete Eizardo, Father Jiulian Cabrera and Rev. Kathleen Kaspar.

