Alice parish will host 5k run

Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice is sponsoring its 2nd Annual 5k Run/Walk in on Aug. 12, starting at 8 a.m. at Anderson Park. The run raises funds for the Teens, Women and Men F.L.A.M.E. retreats held throughout the year.
The event begins at 7:35 a.m. with a Zumba Warm-up, followed at 8 a.m. with the 5k Run/Walk and concludes at 10 a.m. with an awards ceremony.
Online registration is available at
www.active.com or the application can be downloaded at
www.olgalice.org. Registration forms in Alice can be picked up at: GNC, 1900 Dr. NW Atkinson; GET-A-GRIP at 1814 E. Main, Ste C; or at the Parish office at 1300 Guerra.