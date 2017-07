Alice parish will host 5k run

Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice is sponsoring its 2nd Annual 5k Run/Walk in on Aug. 12, starting at 8 a.m. at Anderson Park. The run raises funds for the Teens, Women and Men F.L.A.M.E. retreats held throughout the year.The event begins at 7:35 a.m. with a Zumba Warm-up, followed at 8 a.m. with the 5k Run/Walk and concludes at 10 a.m. with an awards ceremony.Online registration is available at www.active.com or the application can be downloaded at www.olgalice.org . Registration forms in Alice can be picked up at: GNC, 1900 Dr. NW Atkinson; GET-A-GRIP at 1814 E. Main, Ste C; or at the Parish office at 1300 Guerra.For more information call (361) 664-2953.