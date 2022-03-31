St. Elizabeth Pint Size Heroes partner with Coastal Bend Blood Center to increase awareness

St. Elizabeth students use the Pint Size Hero curriculum to make models of blood. Students describe the components of blood and their importance as they constructed these models. Photos by Valerie Vavrusa
St Elizabeth Catholic School in Alice is partnering with Coastal Bend Blood Center to serve the community in a life-giving way.
To maintain an adequate blood supply to help the people of the Coastal Bend, the Blood Center needs more than 150 registered blood donors each day.
This month, students from St. Elizabeth earned the importance of blood donation and participated in classroom activities to motivate and empower them to recruit blood donors. "I am very proud of their desire to become Pint Sized Heroes and all that they have learned," said Valerie Vavrusa, principal at St. Elizabeth School.
Students who recruit two or more individuals to donate on their behalf will be rewarded with a Pint-Sized Hero t-shirt and recognition at the end-of-year School Awards Ceremony. The blood drive at St. Elizabeth School will be on April 1 from 1-4 p.m. This program provides a fantastic learning opportunity for students, fosters early leadership skills, and serves an essential need in our community.
St. Pius X school is also participating in this program this year. They launched their pint-sized program with a blood drive on Jan. 16.
About Pint Size Heroes
Pint Size Heroes is a Coastal Bend Blood Center program to help raise awareness of the need for blood donations and blood donors. Even though students under the age of 17 cannot donate blood, fever too early to begin educating our students just how easy saving lives in our community is. This program encourages leadership skills and community involvement in our young students. Students who receive two or more donations in their name during the school year will be rewarded with a youth T-Shirt and a medal or certificate at the end of the year school awards banquet.