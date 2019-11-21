All Christians are Called to Discipleship

Writer and philosopher G.K. Chesterson once said, "We men and women are all in the same boat, upon a stormy sea. We owe to each other a terrible and tragic loyalty."
As the Chairperson for the upcoming 2020 Catholic Men’s Conference (presented by Pilgrim Center of Hope), which takes place on Saturday, March 28 in San Antonio, not only do I agree with Chesterson, but I believe we are all called to do something about it. Too many of us as Christians have forgotten that our primary call is to discipleship, but instead, we have settled into doing the bare minimum with no call, risk, or challenge.
We need to support one another! Pope Francis tells us, “We should not simply remain in our own secure world, that of the 99 sheep who never strayed from the fold, but we should go out, with Christ, in search of the one lost sheep, however far it may have wandered.”
On the occasion of the 15
th anniversary of the Catholic Men’s Conference (CMC) of San Antonio, I am challenging every man across the great state of Texas to converge on San Antonio on March 28 for what will be a practical, inspiring, and powerful day of spiritual renewal.
The bible tells us that, "as iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another " (cf. Proverbs 27: 17).
Combine that with the two Great Commandments of loving God above all else and loving your neighbor and you see why I believe that it is imperative for us to lift each other up and do everything possible to be a light to those who are struggling with life’s pressures, who have lost their way, and who have lost all hope.
Each year, the Catholic Men’s Conference (CMC) of San Antonio features dynamic speakers who educate and challenge men to be better husbands, fathers, leaders and friends. Our presenters for 2020 include Fr. Cedric Pisegna, C.P. – Internationally known author, television and radio host, and presenter of over 475 parish missions across the U.S.; Father Clay Hunt III – the Motorcycle Priest who ministers to all the incarcerated of Central Texas; Apologist Ken Hensley frequent presenter on EWTN; and Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo Garcia-Siller, MSPs who will begin the day by celebrating Mass.
By coming together as a band of Christian brothers we will encourage and inspire one another to grow spiritually and go from good to great in our faith lives.
If you are reading this, take this as both an invitation to attend and a plea for you to bring other men who like the prodigal son are wanting to return to God and have an encounter with Jesus Christ. Early-bird registration has just opened. Groups, Fathers and Sons, ACTS Teams and Retreatants, Cursillistas, KOC Councils, and parish men’s groups are encouraged to wear your t-shirts as a show of unity and support for one another.
CMC is open to men of all faiths. Whatever your state in life, it is never too late to begin anew in Christ.
Fourteen years ago, when CMC was established, we chose as our theme Mark 10: 51, "Master, I want to see," because it resonated with lots of men who found themselves feeling dissatisfied with life despite having achieved the dreams of having a successful career, a beautiful family, and being a productive member of society.
It was St. Augustine who said, "our heart is restless until it rests in you (God)." Attending the 2020 Catholic Men’s Conference will provide all men an opportunity to encounter Jesus and be renewed, healed, and transformed.
When a man has these transformational experiences, his faith is deepened, and he develops a stronger commitment to Christ.