Altar Servers recognized at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Edroy

Altar Servers were recognized for their service to God and church members from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission in Edroy on Dec. 4, during 9 a.m. Mass. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Courtney Berdan, Sabastian Cavazos, Hailey Berdan, Marina Mata, Vince Barrera and Julietta Esqueda. Pictured in the back row, from left, are Deacon Robert Flores, Dylan Tijerina, Dalio Benavidez Jr, Joaquin Soto, Jaclyn Kiefer (with 10 years of service), Lillian Kiefer, Yolanda Salas, Isabela Mata and Father Isaias Estepa. Not present are Derek Tijerina, Belinda Flores and Isabela Flores.