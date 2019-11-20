Altar servers recognized for years of service

Eligibility to receive the Eucharistic Cross Bearer recognition, an altar server must have served for at least 3 years; be at least in the ninth grade; be a model of dedication to serving; promise to serve throughout high school, and be approved by his/her pastor.
Altar servers who received the Eucharistic Cross from Christ the King were Illyana Aguas, Matthew Chavez, Norah Garcia, Emilio Gutierrez, Anna Lazcano, Lorena Moreno, Zaeda Perez, Daniella Saldana and Emily Villarreal; from Corpus Christi Cathedral were Maya Denise Acuna, Adriana Deann Cavazos, David Christopher Matl, Matthew Perrone Nurenberg, Marianna Evelyn Perez and Alexa Ray Trigger; from Holy Cross was Rayven Renee Ramos; from Holy Family in Corpus Christi were Jake Cruz, Cain Garcia, Joaquin Godinez, Santana Villegas and Sonny Villegas; from Immaculate Conception in Gregory was Danielle Rae Flores; from Immaculate Conception in Skidmore were Jacob Doughtery and Cameron Guerrero; from Most Precious Blood were Jordan Alexander Garza, Erik Jon Porras and Serenity Sapphire Solis; from Nuestra Senora de San Juan de Los Lagos, Madre de la Iglesia were Cristian Gone, Daniel Gone and Fabian Gone; from Our Lady of Consolation was David Gomez; from Our Lady of Good Counsel were Annisa Ebright, Vivian Ruiz, Jayden Silguero and Jose Silguero IV; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Alice were Anastacia Ramos, David Thomas Sendejo, Aleazar Trejo, Amaris Vasquez and Moses Villarreal; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi was Anestacio Sanchez; from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission was Julietta Esqueda; from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel were Ariel Castellano, Anthony Herrera, Ian Longoria, Brooke Moreno, William Lee Sang and Nikolai Steen; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help were K.J. Akpunku, Rylee Espinosa, Anne Christabel B. Martin, Lesly Hasel Ortiz, Janah Marie D. Siguenza and Sabrina Isabella Silva; from Our Lady of Victory were Noe Alaniz and Mercedes Garcia; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias were David Chapa and Armando Rosas; from Sacred Heart in Mathis were Marisol Maria Flores and Megan Mendoza; from Sacred Heart in Odem were Torin Falcon, Julian Gomez and Servando Gomez; from Sacred Heart in Rockport were Erika Martinez and Mario Martinez; from Sacred Heart in Sinton was Isabella De Los Santos; from St. Andrew by the Sea were Sara Candler, Paul Carroll, Gabrielle Rodriguez and Jazzlyn Silva; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary were Juan Sebastian Cortez, Cyanna Cruz, Abbigail Gonzalez, Marc Gonzalez, Amaris Vasquez and Israel Villegas; from St. Frances of Rome were Ethan Calvez, Lorenzo Garza and Veronica Ramirez; from St. Francis de Paula were Elizabeth Bridges, Ayden Gonzalez, Angelique Saenz, Larisa Saenz and Dayna Sendejo; from St. George were Ruben Amoles, Brendan Crawford, Daeleigh Dubose, Rhalista Duke, Kellie Rodriguez, Jake Snider, Leah Valverde and Thomas Williams; from St. James in Beeville was Alizabeth Jane Martinez; from St. John of the Cross was Layton Rodriguez; from St. Joseph in Alice were Andres Arriola, Isaiah Contreras, Roman Espinoza, Carlos Garcia, Jayden James Guajardo, Markus Lopez, Emerico Perez IV, Matthew Pruneda and Cristian Trevino; from St. Joseph in Beeville were sofia Alaniz Delaney Huber, Janeth Loredo, Luis Pulido, Kinlee Ramon and Robert Rosas; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi was Jayden Sosa; from St. Joseph in Kingsville were Laura Jacquez, Christian Morin and Jacob Ruiz; from St. Joseph in Port Aransas was Hanna Jo Collins and Ethan Templeton; from St. Martin were Domanick Isaiah Garcia, Kyrie Elayne Corterz Lozano and Jason Collin Sanchez; from St. Mary’s was Connor Sims; from St. Patrick were Luke Afuso, Cydni Barnes, Jordan Barrett, Caleb Cruz, Joe Manna, Eva Martinez, Elliot McKee, Jonah Montez, Mia Munoz, Hannah Roberts, Nicolas Urbina, Thomas Valdez; from St. Paul the Apostle were Joshua Busby, Grace Garza and Meah Pena; from St. Paul Mission were Shane Baylor and Rob Welder Thomas; from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles were Damian Brown, Aldric Gonzalez, Analyssa Gonzalez and Chase Hight; from St. Philip the Apostle were Anissa Farias and Ilias Rodriguez; from St. Pius X were Elizabeth Arnolds, Allison Kostoch, Luke Henry Muenster, Sofia Pena, Kathryn Speed and Chazz Tamez; from St. Pius X Mission were Hannah Flores and Daniella Gracia; from St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus were Andrew Christian, Santiago De Leon, Esteban La Fuente II and Dylan Rodriguez; from St. Theresa of the Little Flower were Ruby Lautner, Benjamin Puente, Faith Puente and Vincent Puente.
Altar servers who received Outstanding Server awards from Christ the King were Pablo Antonio Aguirre and Gabriela Cantu; from Corpus Christi Cathedral were Anthony Nicholas Matl and Maya Denise Acuna; from Holy Cross were Daniel Aaron Ortiz Rayven Renee Ramos; from Holy Family in Corpus Christi were Cain Garcia and Araceli Saenz; from Immaculate Conception in Gregory were Andrew Flores and Daniela Solis; from Immaculate Conception in Skidmore were Jacob Doughtery and Cameron Guerrero; from Most Precious Blood were Matthew Francis Moore II and McKenna Reese Bunting; from Nuestra Señora de San Juan de Los Lagos, Madre de la Iglesia was Cristian Gone; from Our Lady of Good Counsel were Fernando Garcia and Madilyn Garcia; from Our Lady of Guadalupe in Corpus Christi were Jonathon Sturgeon and Araceli Orozco; from Our Lady of Guadalupe Mission were Vince Barrera and Isabella Flores; from Our Lady of Mt. Carmel were Clay Monyelle and Ariel Castellano; from Our Lady of Perpetual Help were Zachariah Castillo and Clarissa Marie Martinez; from Our Lady of Victory were Marco Menchaca and Mercedes Garcia; from Sacred Heart in Falfurrias was Juan Chavera; from Sacred Heart in Mathis was Josiah DeLeon and Ysabella Garcia; from Sacred Heart in Odem were Dario Gomez and Nicole Ortiz; from Sacred Heart in Rockport was Fatima Ortiz; from Sacred Heart in Sinton were Ricky Torres and Zoe Sanchez; from Santa Rosa de Lima were Kevin Daniel Garcia and Darissa Lynn Gonzalez; from St. Andrew by the Sea were Christopher Udeani and Avica Burrill; from St. Anthony in Robstown was Victoria Carrizales; from St. Elizabeth of Hungary were Brian Pendleton and Ella Lara; from St. Frances of Rome were Lorenzo Garza and Veronica Ramirez; from St. Francis de Paula were Rolando Saenz and Angelique Saenz; from St. George were Rory Campbell and Kayten Snider; from St. Gertrude was Sergio Soto; from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus was Marc Malilay; from St. James in Beeville were Daniel Hinojosa and Theresa Hernandez; from St. John of the Cross were Antonio Silva and Elektra Alejandro; from St. Joseph in Alice was Isaac Soliz; from St. Joseph in Beeville were Keegan Bledsoe and Anne Del Barrio; from St. Joseph in Corpus Christi were Jacob Resendez and Neriah Ramos; from St. Joseph in Kingsville were Francisco Villarreal III and Laura Jacquez; from St. Joseph in Port Aransas were Robert Carlough and Hanna Jo Collins; from St. Martin were Jordan Garrett Sanchez and Sofia Rivera; from St. Mary’s were Chase Vickers and Brianna Leal; from St. Patrick were Gilbert Chapa and Jacqueline Brown; from St. Paul the Apostle were Ashton Crawford and Caitlin Carmona; from St. Paul Mission were Nate Martinez and Anna Thomas; from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles were Christian Castillo and Julisa Alcala; from St. Philip the Apostle were Diego Mendoza and Meredith Gayanilo; from St. Pius X were Jonah Dulin and Alyssa Lutz; from St. Pius X Mission were Sebastian Molina and Hannah Flores; from St. Theresa of the Little Flower were Benjamin Puente and Faith Puente.
Altar servers recognized for 10 Years of Service received a purple cord presented by Bishop Mulvey in recognition for their long-standing dedication to serving. Servers who received 10 Years of Service from St. Frances of Rome was Gabby Gomez; from St. Francis de Paula was Rolando Saenz; from St. George were Crystal Amoles, CJ Arciba, Rory Campbell, Colton Orr and Kayten Snider; from St. Gertrude were Noah Bustamante and Ashton Flores; from St. Helena of the True Cross of Jesus was Nathan Gilbert; from St. James in Beeville were Brandon Guerrero and Ryan Jacob Martinez; from St. Joseph in Alice were Aaron Garcia, Jose Luis Pena, Mason Pena and Jacob Rico; from St. Joseph in Beevilee were Jhan Baldovino, Jazmin Esquivel and Donovan Ochoa; from St. Joseph in Port Aransas was Tripp Collins; from St. Martin were Jordan Garrett Sanchez and Carina Q. Zepeda; from St. Mary’s were Brianna Leal and Gabriella Moreno; from St. Patrick were Benjamin Anderson, Emma Becker, Juliana Bocanegra, Jacqueline Brown, Madelyn Burton, Gilbert Chapa, Alison Duncan, Rey Fabela, Gabrielle Garcia, Elizabeth Larkin and Marco Serrano; from St. Paul the Apostle was Ian Crawford and Daniel Garza; from St. Paul’s Mission were Anna Thomas and Stella Thomas; from St. Peter, Prince of the Apostles were Julisa Alcala, Christian Castillo, Noah Puebla and Isabella Vasquez; from St. Pius X were Brian Kostock, Natasha Medina, Benjamin Mikulancak, Riel Posada, Acadia Tamez and Charlie Uecker; from St. Philip the Apostle was Maggie Herrell and Camie Jimenez; from St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus were Chennette Johnson, Lynnette Johnson and Anel Rodriguez.