Students present historical characters at American History Museum

by Mary Cottingham, South Texas Catholic

Eight grade students from Anna Busse's Social Studies class presented historical characters from American history, researched their roles, then reenacted their impact on society at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School's American History Wax Museum on May 11.



Students used online resources and research techniques to prepare a short introduction to their character, which included costumes representing their character and creating a tri-fold presentation. The students chose characters that intrigued them like Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln to activists like Lucretia Mott and Harriet Tubman to artists and inventors like Harriet Hosmer and Nicola Tesla.