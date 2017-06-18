An open letter to all dads

by Sister Lou Ella Hickman, IWBS

Litany in honor of St. Joseph for Fathers

For fathers who work long hours,

For fathers who are unemployed or underemployed,

For fathers who are in the military,

For fathers who are abusive, neglectful emotionally distant or overly demanding,

For single fathers,

For fathers who are in prison,

For fathers who are going through a divorce,

For fathers in blended families,

Dear Dads,To both you and your wife, thank you for choosing the greatest and most important job in the world. Everyone needs a little encouragement occasionally as well as a few suggestions for improvement. So here it is—encouragement and a few suggestions.First of all, you are noticed. I see many of you when I am out and about on my errands. I see you when I shop at H.E.B. carrying your youngest child on your shoulder. You look tired because you have worked hard that day or the day before. I see you with your family when I when I eat out with friends or go to a movie. All very, very ordinary and holy. It is very important to me to remind of you of that.Because you are so important, may I give you a little advice? Some of you may think how can a celibate religious sister give advice about parenting for dads. Good question. I share these three suggestions with you because I remember what it felt like to be a child.1. Example. Be it admitting you made a mistake or saying, “I love you” your children need to hear from you. Also set an example of caring for yourself. So get regular check-ups. Your wife and children need you to be around for them.2 . Encourage. Encouragement takes many forms. One is going to church. So go with your wife and children to Mass. Share your faith with your family. Encourage questions when you do. Take it as a personal challenge to seek answers together. Did you know children have a greater chance going up in their faith when a father attends Mass on a regular basis? Pray with your family. And play with them as well. Prayer and play go a long way in encouraging your family to be their best selves.3. Be supportive. Give your wife a mother’s night out on a regular basis while you take care of the children. Listen to your children’s dreams. As you listen, remember young children do not have a vocabulary to match their emotions. A little coaching can reap big results. For example: “You look sad. I’ll listen if you would like to talk about it.” Read to them every night before they go to sleep. Teach your children how to make good decisions and then follow through with letting them make age appropriate choices. Finally, tell your family thank you for trusting you with the most important job in the world.Several years ago I dropped off some baby supplies at Hope House—Corpus Christi’s safe haven for women with crisis pregnancies. The director’s wife and I chatted for a few minutes. Then she paused. “Sister, I have been here for two years now and I have discovered that if fathers did their job being fathers we would be out of business.” In a way, her statement is scary. Yet in another way, it validates my opening comment that you as a dad along with your wife have the most important job in the world. What else can I say but, thank you.God the Father honored you to safeguard and nurture his divine Son as a child. We come to you to intercede in lives of fathers.St. Joseph, pray for themSt. Joseph, pray for themSt. Joseph, pray for themSt. Joseph, pray for themSt. Joseph, pray for themSt. Joseph, pray for themSt, Joseph, pray for themSt. Joseph, pray for them