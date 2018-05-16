Angels place at State

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

incarnate Word Academy’s varsity track and field teams competed at the TAPPS 5A State Meet from May 4-5 at Midway High School in Waco. Overall, the IWA boys’ team placed 15th while the girls’ team placed 16th. A school record was earned by senior Evangelino Pangilinan in the boys’ shot put event with a total of 43-feet.

TAPPS 5A State Meet Results

Mary Ann Fergie placed fourth in the 100 Meter Hurdles (Personal Record), placed fourth in the Pole Vault, and placed seventh (tied) in the High Jump.

Paxton Longwell placed fourth in the Pole Vault.

Joseph Nicholson placed fifth (tied) in the Pole Vault.

Evangelino Pangilinan placed sixth in the Shot Put (School Record).

Remy Ellison placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.

Elizabeth Nicholson placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.

Anna Simank placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.

Khelsey Smith placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.

William Pettus placed eighth in the 800 Meters.