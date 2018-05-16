Angels place at State

TAPPS 5A State Meet Results
Mary Ann Fergie placed fourth in the 100 Meter Hurdles (Personal Record), placed fourth in the Pole Vault, and placed seventh (tied) in the High Jump.
Paxton Longwell placed fourth in the Pole Vault.
Joseph Nicholson placed fifth (tied) in the Pole Vault.
Evangelino Pangilinan placed sixth in the Shot Put (School Record).
Remy Ellison placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.
Elizabeth Nicholson placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.
Anna Simank placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.
Khelsey Smith placed seventh in the 4 X 400 Meter Relay.
William Pettus placed eighth in the 800 Meters.