Angels Celebrates National Catholic Schools Week

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Since 1974, National Catholic Schools Week has been an annual celebration focused on the value of Catholic education, the contributions young scholars bring to the church, and the families that bring life to their communities.

In a weeklong celebration that took place from Jan. 30-Feb. 3, Angels participated in events including a campus-wide Mass, parent lunches with students, guest speakers, and several class projects.

Students, faculty, and staff, along with parents and grandparents visiting for Grandparents’ Day, celebrated National Catholic Schools Week with a campus-wide Mass in the school’s Mother Patricia Gunning Gymnasium lead by Father Matthew Stephan.

At the elementary level, students had the pleasure of meeting several local Coastal Bend professionals on Career Day. Students asked questions pertaining to their expertise. Students were visited by men and women working in careers that included a firefighter, assistant police chief, dentist, graphic designer, surgeon, college baseball coach, priest, and veterinarian.

Elementary students also had the pleasure of meeting Cecilia Garcia-Akers, an academy alumna who visited the campus to speak about her new book, "The Inspiring Life of Texan Hector P. Garcia." The author's book chronicles the life of her iconic father's journey to America, his struggles in the army and obtaining his medical license, and how he spent his life bringing better health care and education to veterans and students for over 50 years. A book signing was held after a Q&A session with Garcia-Akers and students.

Students at the Middle Level created a prayer chain which can be viewed while ascending the school's inner stairway. Many of the Angels asked for prayers of world peace, homes for transient individuals, and the rescue of stray animals.

High School level students from Señora Melva Garcia's Spanish 4-AP class joined second graders from Mrs. Sarah Smith's class to read classic fairy tales out loud in Spanish. While the stories were read in Spanish, this was a great opportunity for both age groups to practice their foreign language skills which is taught at IWA from pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade.

The senior class took a field trip to visit and eat lunch with the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament at their Motherhouse which is located on the southside. After lunch, students toured the Heritage Room which contains historical artifacts collected by the Sisters.

In addition to these events, there were several individual classroom and campus activities ranging from the creation of artwork celebrating Catholicism, the planting of Texas Bluebonnets, nutritional classes, and more.