Angel Tree ministry provides Christmas to children in need

The Diocese of Corpus Christi partnered with Dismas Charities and Prison Fellowship to host the annual Angel Tree Children Christmas party for over 170 children and their families on Dec. 18.
The Vicar General of the diocese, Father James Stembler, opened the celebration with a prayer and a Christmas reading. Bishop Michael Mulvey greeted all the families and children.
The children were invited to sit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, as they ate pizza, hot dogs and snacks, and they were treated to Christmas carols sung by students from Most Precious Blood School.
Many “Angels” adopted a toy list obtained from Prison Fellowship of children whose parent or parents are currently incarcerated. The gifts came from Catholic Schools like Ss. Cyril and Methodius, Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory, St. John Paul II High, Incarnate Word Academy and many others.
As the night continued with food and photos with Santa, the Corpus Christi Cathedral youth volunteered to do face painting while Young Catholic Adults served food and helped distribute Christmas gifts.
The Office of Social Ministry provided families with bibles, rosaries, and a list of all Christmas Masses in the Corpus Christi area.
With the support of Catholic Charities, every family was able to leave with a turkey meal.
If you want to be part of this yearly event or if you want to volunteer as a jail or prison volunteer, please contact the Office of Social Ministry at (361) 882-6191.