Angels place at TAPPS State Solo and Ensemble Contest

March 31, 2017
by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy
Students from Incarnate Word Academy High School Level earned superior ratings in the TAPPS State Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 29 in San Antonio.
Twelve students competed in vocal solo, vocal ensemble, and piano solo categories. Each vocal soloist received a superior rating which is the highest rating a student may receive. Three students received superior ratings and one received an excellent rating in the piano solo category.
In addition, the Angel Choir — under the direction of Mark Kellogg — received an excellent rating.
“This was a terrific performance at the state level,” Kellogg said. “We worked diligently in preparation for the contest and it paid off. I am so proud of these Angels.”
TAPPS State Solo and Ensemble Results
Vocal Solo
Superior Rating: Marykathryn Charles
Superior Rating: Vivian DeArman
Superior Rating: Abigail Garcia
Superior Rating: Gabrielle Garcia
Superior Rating: Lydia Jimenez
Superior Rating: Desirae McCracken
Superior Rating: Jacob Morrison
Superior Rating: Eileen Paulson
Superior Rating: Claire ThomasVocal Ensemble
Excellent Rating: IWA Choir Ensemble
Piano Solo
Superior Rating: Kaylyn Dinh
Superior Rating: Hannah Nornberg
Superior Rating: Abigail Turner
Excellent Rating: Claire Thomas