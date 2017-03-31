Angels place at TAPPS State Solo and Ensemble Contest

by Raul Altamirano, Incarnate Word Academy

Students from Incarnate Word Academy High School Level earned superior ratings in the TAPPS State Solo and Ensemble Contest on March 29 in San Antonio.Twelve students competed in vocal solo, vocal ensemble, and piano solo categories. Each vocal soloist received a superior rating which is the highest rating a student may receive. Three students received superior ratings and one received an excellent rating in the piano solo category.In addition, the Angel Choir — under the direction of Mark Kellogg — received an excellent rating.“This was a terrific performance at the state level,” Kellogg said. “We worked diligently in preparation for the contest and it paid off. I am so proud of these Angels.”Superior Rating: Marykathryn CharlesSuperior Rating: Vivian DeArmanSuperior Rating: Abigail GarciaSuperior Rating: Gabrielle GarciaSuperior Rating: Lydia JimenezSuperior Rating: Desirae McCrackenSuperior Rating: Jacob MorrisonSuperior Rating: Eileen PaulsonSuperior Rating: Claire ThomasVocal EnsembleExcellent Rating: IWA Choir EnsembleSuperior Rating: Kaylyn DinhSuperior Rating: Hannah NornbergSuperior Rating: Abigail TurnerExcellent Rating: Claire Thomas