The Angels Chapel is blessed

The Angels Chapel and multipurpose center was blessed by Bishop Michael Mulvey at a special dedication Mass at The Ark Assessment Center and Emergency Shelter for Youth on Jan. 13. The 32 children now have a place to worship, sing and play instruments with complete abandonment.
Sister Milagros Tormo with the Missionary Sisters of Jesus, Mary and Joseph said the chapel is just one more step to providing a well-rounded environment for all the children. “The Ark strives to provide for the spiritual needs of children as well as their social, mental and physical needs,” she said.
The Ark received $100,000 from the John G. and Marie Stella Kenedy Memorial Foundation for The Angels Chapel, but the construction of the building, took longer than expected due to the high demand of construction materials and workers, during the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Sister Milagros’ family donated the cross over the altar and Maximo Trejo, brother to Delma Trejo, built a corner cabinet for the tabernacle to live in. The new building will primarily be used as a chapel and has a bathroom and sacristy inside.
Many donors, sponsors, and friends of The Ark were in attendance and a reception was held in one of The Ark’s dining area where the newly painted, “Sea of Hope” mural covers a 76-foot-wide, 14-foot-high concrete wall.
The children are able to attend Mass regularly thanks to Msgr. Thomas McGettrick, who will be presiding at a regular Mass on Saturday. The Ark is also grateful for the continuing support they receive from Bishop Mulvey, The Kenedy Foundation, Bishop Emeritus Gracida, Father Patrick Donohoe, Msgr. Robert E. Freeman (RIP), The St. Thomas Choir, Mr. and Mrs. Roberto Rubio, Yolanda Peña, Mrs. F. Hubert, Mr. and Mrs. Maximo Trejo, Mrs. Bilma Lopez, Mr. and Mrs. Eloy Martinez, Lilia Gonzalez, Susana Venktesan, the Tormo family, Michael Olszewski Stain Glass Studio, United Postal Service (UPS), Religious Goods Center in Laredo and Annaville Nursery & Florist.
The Ark is a local non-profit agency, licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to care for up to 61 children and infants who were removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. The organization provides assessment services and emergency shelter for kids from infancy to 17 years old.
For more information about donating gift cards or volunteering, contact The Ark Assessment Center & Emergency Shelter for Youth at (361) 241-6566 or visit
www.ark4kids.com.