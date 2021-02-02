Answering our Church’s Call to Combat Human Trafficking

Serving the Diocese of Corpus Christi
Pray: Observe February 8th when Catholics around the world are encouraged to host or attend prayer services on the International Day of Prayer and Awareness against Human Trafficking. February 8 also coincides with the Feast Day of St. Josephine Bakhita. St. Bakhita’s trajectory from years of cruel enslavement in Sudan to freedom in Italy led her to experience the love of God through Christ and to become a shepherd for many others. Join us as we partner with the John J. Brunetti Human Trafficking Academy at St. Thomas University College of Law for an online morning prayer service, survivors’ panel, and Mass!
Grow in Awareness: Read and reflect upon the Pastoral Orientations on Human Trafficking, a publication authored by the Migrants and Refugees Section of the Vatican. These guidelines offer an in-depth reading and comprehension of modern-day slavery to serve as encouragement to Catholic anti-trafficking ministries.
Engage: Help your parish, diocese, or community group become involved in local anti-trafficking efforts! The ‘Become a SHEPHERD’ resources from USCCB contain an array of materials to help you with awareness raising and direct engagement through service and advocacy.
Learn more about USCCB’s Anti-Trafficking programs and efforts at https://www.usccb.org/topics/anti-trafficking-program.