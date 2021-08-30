Apostle to the Apostles

Conviction, devotion, love, and strength are words that come to mind when thinking of St. Mary Magdalene. Strength is the one word that gives meaning to all the others. To follow Jesus and leave behind her old life was brought about by her conviction that He is the Son of God. Her utter devotion to his mission, which took her through the rugged countryside, demanded the strength of will and character. Of course, her love for the Lord was not just a feeling that we are all familiar with because such feelings can be fleeting. It was a love rooted in sacrifice and service.
This woman of strength has been given the title “Apostle to the Apostle”s because she announced the Risen Lord to the Eleven. Thus, she is the first “testis divinae misericordiae” or witness of divine mercy. “I have seen the Lord,” she says – announcing the Good News. She is a crucial figure, privileged to have been witness to the resurrection.
Yet, we know very little about her. The Gospel of Luke identifies some women who followed Jesus: “Accompanying him were the Twelve and some women who had been cured of evil spirits and infirmities: Mary, called Magdalene, from who seven demons had come out; Joanna, wife of Herod’s steward, Chuza; Susanna and many others, who served them with their resources” (Luke 8:1-3). We find her in the pages of the Gospel of Matthew watching the crucifixion from a distance (Mt 27:55-56) and then lingering at the tomb on Good Friday after they sealed it (Mt 27:61). Again, we find her as she brings spices on the first Easter morning to finish preparing the Lord’s body (Mt 28:1). Then she witnesses the Resurrection
(Mt. 28:9-10; Jn.20:11-18).
As the centuries passed, Mary Magdalene may have been mistaken for a prostitute who washes Jesus’ feet (see Lk 7:36:50), or the woman who would have been stoned were it not for the intervention of Jesus. Some have even confused her with Mary, the sister of Lazarus (see Jn 11:1-2; 12:1-8). However, most theologians agree that likely these three women were different people entirely.
Regardless of the confusion, it is essential to know that St. Mary Magdalene was a person of great conviction, devotion, love, and strength. Her spiritual conversion was so strong that she left her old life behind to follow Jesus, and she never abandoned him. So strong was her faith that she was chosen to witness Jesus’ resurrection.
St. Mary Magdalene is the patron of converts to Christianity and the patron of people who are penitent for their sins and persecuted for their piety. Therefore, let us ask this beautiful woman of strength, St. Mary Magdalene, to pray for us that we may be ever more devoted and that our devotion draws us closer to Our Lord.