Archbishop Christophe Pierre visits Corpus Christi Cathedral

The Diocese of Corpus Christi was honored to be the first diocese to welcome Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States since Pope Francis formally opened the Synod of Bishops Oct. 10 with a solemn Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica.
Archbishop Pierre concelebrated Mass with Bishop Michael Mulvey and gave a talk on Synodality on Oct. 11 at Corpus Christi Cathedral.
After Mass, Archbishop Pierre took questions from students from St. John Paul II High School. Later he spoke to priests, deacons, religious, and diocesan staff on the topic of synodality.
Earlier this year, Pope Francis announced a three-year synodal journey in three phases: diocesan, continental, and universal. Consultation and discernment will take place in each particular Church of the five continents. On Oct. 24 the Diocese of Corpus Christi will officially open the first phase (diocesan) of the Synod for the Diocese of Corpus Christ.
The visit of the Apostolic to the Diocese of Corpus Christi is a great honor for the Diocese of Corpus Christi as he is the direct representative of the Holy Father, Pope Francis.
